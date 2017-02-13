23 Schools Receive Grants to Replace Old Drinking Fountains

Twenty-three schools across Michigan will receive new water fountains, thanks to $100,000 in funding from the Delta Dental Foundation (DDF).

The schools are winners of the DDF’s Rethink Your Drink: Water’s Cool at School program, designed to encourage children to drink more water during the school day.

“More than 50 percent of children and teens in the U.S. do not drink enough water during the school day. This can impact behavior, energy levels and cognitive function. And when kids choose to quench their thirst with sugar-sweetened beverages such as soda pop, juice and sports drinks, it can have adverse effects on their oral and overall health,” said Teri Battaglieri, Delta Dental Foundation director.

Winning schools will have old drinking fountains replaced with Elkay water fountain/bottle filling stations by Oak Park-based Balfrey & Johnston. The winners will also receive reusable water bottles for students and staff and up to $750 to design a campaign to encourage students to drink more water during the school day.

More than 100 schools applied for the grants, and winners were selected based on several criteria, including age and condition of their drinking fountains, creativity of their applications, percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, and geographic location.

The program was piloted at Okemos Public Montessori at Central in September. Within the first month, students increased their water consumption and saved more than 2,200 empty water bottles from going into a landfill.

Winners include:



Bath Community Schools, Bath

Bentley Middle School, Burton

Charlotte High School, Charlotte

Concord Elementary/Middle School, Concord

DeWitt High School, DeWitt

Dye Elementary School, Flint

Everett High School, Lansing

Ferndale Lower Elementary School, Ferndale

Grandview Elementary School, Livonia

Handley Elementary School, Saginaw

Hope Middle School, Holt

LakeVille Memorial High School, Otisville

Marshall Greene Middle School, Birch Run

Meads Mill Middle School, Northville

Olivet Middle and High School, Olivet

Oscar A. Carlson High School, Gibraltar

Patrick Hamilton Elementary School, Dowagiac

Plymouth Educational Center, Detroit

Sandusky High School, Sandusky

Southeast Elementary School, Howell

Waverly Middle School, Lansing

Wegienka Elementary School, Brownstown

Ypsilanti Community High School, Ypsilanti

About Delta Dental Foundation

The Delta Dental Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization established in 1980, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and North Carolina. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the oral health of the public and to advancing dental science through education and research. For more information, visit http://www.deltadentalmi.com.