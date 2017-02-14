Our analysis benefits consumers by providing them insight to great value when it comes to the complete picture of owning and operating a vehicle.

Vincentric, LLC announced its 13th annual Best Value in America Awards™ today, with Toyota delivering strong value throughout its product lineup, earning two Best Value brand awards for Passenger Cars and SUVs/Crossovers/Vans. Ford earned top truck brand honors while Acura and Lexus were honored as Best Value luxury brands.

Toyota delivered its impressive performance with eight different model-level awards, led by 13-time winner Toyota Tacoma. The Lexus brand award was a hard-fought win, as Audi also showed strong value with four model-level winners including the A3, A5 and A7. Other brands with multiple winning vehicles included Subaru, BMW and Honda, with the popular Civic winning its 9th Vincentric Best Value in America award.

“Our analysis benefits consumers by providing them insight to great value when it comes to the complete picture of owning and operating a vehicle,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “The 2017 Vincentric Best Value in America awards show that when manufacturers measure and manage a vehicle’s total cost of ownership, they are able to consistently deliver high value to consumers.”

Vincentric measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Over 3,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus DC using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.

Further information regarding all of the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ for the 2017 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at http://www.vincentric.com.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by many organizations including AOL, BMW, Business Fleet Magazine, Cars.com, Chevrolet, Fleet-Central.com, Mercedes-Benz, NADA Guides and Toyota as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.