Home fitness enthusiasts looking for a more practical, space-saving alternative to traditional free weights have found their solution with Practix, backing the product’s first Kickstarter campaign and investing more than $53,000 (and counting) in the unique, compact combination of kettlebell and dumbbell.

“We saw the need for Practix through the problems we faced in trying to store traditional free-weights in our own homes and apartments, which are an important element in achieving a good, overall home workout,” said Co-creator Assaf van Trienen. “The market is ready for Practix, as crowdfunders have shown by backing our product to reach this level of investment.”

Practix provides workout enthusiasts with an entire rack of free weights in a single, compact and portable product that can be stored in 12-by-12-inch space. Available in a M45 version that consists of kettlebell weights of up to 45 pounds and dumbbell weights up to 30 pounds, and a slightly smaller M25 with kettlebell weights that can be configured up to 25 pounds and dumbbell weights of up to 15 pounds, either can be easily stored on a shelf, in a closet or in the corner of a room when not in use.

Both the M25 and M45 are extremely easy to use with the ‘click & turn’ locking mechanism. Users simply click the button located on each plate and do half a turn clockwise to add plates, or make a counter-clockwise turn to remove them. The dumbbell handle is located inside the kettlebell base, so it can be quickly and easily switched between kettlebell and dumbbell training.

The Practix locking mechanism also has two safety features to prevent any unintentional movement of the plates during use.

Although Practix weights are pure steel, they are rubber coated for maximum protection – which allows them to be used for workouts at home or at the office without any worry of damaging floors. Practix is also waterproof, making it perfect for exercising outdoors. Practix is available in a variety of colors to accommodate any personal style or room décor.

About Practix

The Practix Workout System was developed by Sivan Entelis, Assaf van Trienen, Omri Zaied and Alon Shalvi, after they faced their own challenges when trying to work-out in their small apartments. Practix was formed to create a simple, compact weight rack for people who want to exercise in similar home environments. The creators are also developing additional Internet of Things (IoT) features for Practix in collaboration with Potsdam University and the Exist start-up program in Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit http://www.practix-workout.com.