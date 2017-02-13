haystax We’ve redefined security analytics and the market is starting to take notice, with industry analysts and customers calling our technology ‘a frontier area’ and ‘an insider threat game-changer.’” - Haystax CEO Bryan Ware

Haystax Technology, a leading security analytics platform provider, announced it has received a 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) INFOSEC Award and a 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award just ahead of RSA Conference 2017, which kicks off today in San Francisco.

Both awards recognize the Haystax Constellation Analytics Platform™, which delivers advanced security analytics and risk-management solutions that enable rapid understanding and response to virtually any type of cyber or physical threat.

Based on a patented model-driven approach, Constellation applies multiple artificial intelligence techniques to reason like a team of expert analysts and prioritize risks in real time at scale for more effective protection of critical systems, data, facilities and people.

The Constellation product line flexes to a wide array of solutions to meet new challenges and domains, and includes:



Constellation for Insider Threat: The only solution that uses a ‘whole person’ model to identify, prioritize and continuously measure the trustworthiness of personnel in an organization, pinpointing early indications of the most serious risk from IP theft, sabotage, fraud, policy violations and other damaging behaviors.

Constellation for Incident Management: A secure cloud-based solution that detects, monitors, analyzes, communicates and responds to emerging threats and ongoing incidents from a single incident management environment – whether it’s used for corporate security, law enforcement, school safety, emergency management or other public safety applications.

By using Constellation, organizations can move to a dynamic and predictive risk posture, make quicker decisions and speed remediation for more effective protection of their critical assets.

“Haystax is honored to receive these awards from leading industry tastemakers who recognize the advanced capabilities of Constellation in this rapidly growing market,” said Bryan Ware, CEO of Haystax Technology. “We’ve redefined security analytics and the market is starting to take notice, with industry analysts and customers calling our technology ‘a frontier area’ and ‘an insider threat game-changer.’”

Details of the twin awards are as follows:

Haystax Insider Threat Prevention Earns CDM Editor’s Choice

Haystax Technology was awarded the CDM INFOSEC Award: Editor’s Choice in Insider Threat Prevention Solutions for 2017. CDM, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, awards companies and leaders in several categories, ranging from counter-surveillance, physical security and risk management to SIEM, threat intelligence and UBA. Winners are published in CDM’s annual RSA issue, which is distributed to conference attendees.

Constellation Leads the Pack in Security Analytics

Haystax also won the Cybersecurity Excellence Award, in the Security Analytics product category. This award is part of an annual competition honoring individuals, products and companies that demonstrate leadership, innovation and excellence in information security. Winners in each category were chosen based on two main criteria: the strength of the nomination and popular votes received from the cybersecurity community. Haystax’s Constellation Analytics Platform™ received more than 1,560 votes, well ahead of the 13 other finalists.

“Congratulations to Haystax for winning the Security Analytics category of the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said award founder Holger Schulze. “With over 450 entries, the 2017 awards were highly competitive. All winners and finalists reflect the very best in leadership, excellence and innovation in today’s cybersecurity industry.”

Following an investment last year from Fishtech, Haystax anticipates accelerated growth in 2017 as the leading platform provider in security analytics and insider threat. To schedule a Haystax demo at RSA, please click here.

About Haystax Technology

Haystax Technology is a leading security analytics platform provider. Its platform delivers advanced security analytics and risk-management solutions that enable rapid understanding and response to virtually any type of cyber or physical threat. Based on a patented model-driven approach that applies multiple artificial intelligence techniques, it reasons like a team of expert analysts to detect complex threats and prioritize risks in real time at scale. Top federal government agencies and large commercial enterprises, as well as state and local public-safety organizations, rely on Haystax for more effective protection of their critical systems, data, facilities and people. For more information about Haystax Technology, visit http://www.haystax.com or follow us on Twitter @haystaxtech.