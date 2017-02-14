“Gene Yu will be a tremendous resource for us as we grow our capabilities,” noted Lawrence Ng. “His background and real world experience with cyber security issues adds a new dimension to our mission of helping to protect children from online threats.”

KidGuard, which recently introduced new cell phone monitoring software that gives parents the ability to access their child’s digital interactions, had added Gene Yu to its Advisory Board. Yu, CEO and co-founder of BlackPanda, will help to expand KidGuard’s technology services, utilizing his expertise to protect children from kidnapping, aid in kidnap response and recovery as well as prevention.

His company BlackPanda provides comprehensive security solutions to clients around the world operating in challenging environments. They combine International military special operations experience, methodology and advanced cybersecurity technology with capable and trusted local partners to protect clients’ investments.

"KidGuard is tackling the tough issues of cyber bullying, sexual predators and abduction,” said Yu. “I am pleased to join this ambitious team and contribute my expertise to their efforts. By collaborating with law enforcement, parents and non-profits, we can make a stand against these threats to our children’s safety and security.”

During his time in the U.S. Army Special Forces as well as his private security experience, Yu has participated in critical kidnap and hostage rescue missions of key officials and family members in the Middle East. He has served in Iraq, the DMZ zone of Korea, Philippines, and several other classified locations.

Yu is most recognized for the daring rescue of a family friend Chang An-Wei, or Evelyn Chang, from Abu Sayyaf, an ISIS related terrorist group. During the 28-day ordeal, Evelyn Chang was kidnapped from a Malaysian resort after her husband was shot and killed, and then sold to various subgroups of the terrorist organization. By utilizing hard-to-access data and his contacts in Southeast Asia, Yu was able to locate Chang and bring her back to her family.

“Gene Yu will be a tremendous resource for us as we grow our capabilities,” noted Lawrence Ng, founder of KidGuard. “His background and real world experience with cyber security issues adds a new dimension to our mission of helping to protect children from online threats.”

KidGuard has published a free how-to guide to help parents balance their children’s need for privacy with appropriate parental controls. How To Monitor The Text Messages Of Your Child - Like A CIA Agent--is a definitive guide for everything from parental knowledge to technical support.

The free online guide is available here. https://www.kidguard.com/spy-on-text-messages/

Paperback versions are also available on Amazon.com for $14.99.

https://www.amazon.com/Monitor-Text-Messages-Child-Agent/dp/1542470692

