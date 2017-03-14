i2k Connect Releases AITopics 3.0

The mission of i2k Connect is to revolutionize information discovery – the ability to find, filter, and analyze information

AITopics, the internet’s largest collection of information about the research, people, and applications of Artificial Intelligence, has a new engine. The i2k Connect platform combines machine learning with subject matter expert knowledge to power AITopics 3.0 (http://aitopics.org).

Sponsored by the American Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), AITopics collects and curates AI-related information from around the web. The goal is to educate and inspire students and professionals on developments in AI, from deep learning to drones, that can dramatically impact everyday life. AITopics 3.0 boasts a new look and dramatically improved functionality.

“The new engine automatically tags documents with unique, accurate and consistent metadata. It builds on the familiar online shopping experience so people can home in on the information that matters to them,” said Bruce G. Buchanan, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, a pioneer in applications of Artificial Intelligence. He added, “The i2k Connect platform can also be used by any professional society or content provider to curate and analyze information.”

About a thousand people a day from around the world reference the wide variety of resources on the site, ranging from from instructional materials to news. Each item is categorized by industry, technology, and genre. Cutting through online clutter, the service also provides a focused and concise weekly summary of artificial intelligence news from around the world, automatically selected, enriched, and delivered by email to over six thousand subscribers.

Carol Hamilton, Executive Director of the AAAI, said: “The AITopics site continues to be a valuable resource for our members and the lay public for current and historical information about AI. It is especially gratifying to have the power of AI used in the service of the AI community.”

About i2k Connect LLC

The mission of i2k Connect is to revolutionize the ability of companies to find, filter, and analyze data in text. Its novel Artificial Intelligence technology – informed by industry knowledge – transforms unstructured documents into structured data. i2k Connect delivers analysis-ready results directly to knowledge workers as a new cloud or on-premise information management solution; or via services to power up existing systems. More details at http://i2kconnect.com.

Development of AITopics has been supported by the National Science Foundation (Award IDs: 1319941, 1239062, 0738341) and the NSF Small Business Innovative Research Program (Award IDs: 1534798, 1415757).