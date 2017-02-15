Golf Academy of America Announces Partnership with Golf Made Simple

The only way we can continue to grow is to find the right instructors, and that’s why working with Golf Academy of America is at the top of our priority list.

Golf Academy of America announced today that it has formed an employment partnership with Golf Made Simple, a destination golf school provider that aims to improve its students’ golf swings. Through this agreement, graduates of Golf Academy of America will get priority for highly desirable Golf Made Simple golf instructor positions.

Golf Made Simple specializes in three-day golf schools and operates in more than a dozen locations across the country and in Europe. The company has been lauded as the 3rd best golf school in America by Men’s Journal Magazine and has been shown to improve the game of 92% of its students by 6 to 11 strokes.

Founded by Marc Solomon, a PGA professional and a Golf Academy of America graduate, Golf Made Simple achieves its excellent record by working with each pupil on their personalized swing. Each class has no more than four golfers, and the acclaimed and quickly growing program is looking for golf professionals that enjoy watching golfers improve and want to learn how to become effective instructors.

“As a former student at Golf Academy of America, I know what a high caliber institution it is. Its graduates have the skills and the expertise I need in my instructors at Golf Made Simple,” said Solomon. “The only way we can continue to grow is to find the right instructors, and that’s why working with Golf Academy of America is at the top of our priority list.”

“We are thrilled and proud that Marc has been so successful in his career since graduating from Golf Academy of America,” said Golf Academy of America Director of Placement Strategy Steve Newman. “This partnership is fantastic because it allows us to find great and rewarding employment for our graduates at Golf Made Simple, all while supporting a former student who is truly ‘growing the game’ of golf with highly trained employees.”

Golf Academy of America will work closely with Solomon to match Golf Made Simple’s business needs with top graduates from all five GAA campuses.

About Golf Academy of America

Golf Academy of America (formerly the San Diego Golf Academy) is the largest and longest-running two-year golf college in the world. Golf Academy of America's 16-month program balances classroom studies, practical experience and comprehensive understanding of both the game and the business of golf. Campuses are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Dallas. For more information, call 800-342-7342 or visit http://www.GolfAcademy.edu. Golf Academy of America schools are owned and operated by the Education Corporation of America, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.