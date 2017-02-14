Consumers face a variety of financial challenges, from credit card debt and increasing expenses to student loan debt and stagnating wages. The key is to understand your financial challenges.

More than 90 percent of consumers say they have a financial goal for 2017, according to a recent survey by national non-profit American Consumer Credit Counseling. More than two thirds of respondents (71 percent) say they have a plan to achieve their financial goal.

“It is essential that consumers set realistic and achievable financial goals for the New Year,” said Steve Trumble, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, which is based in Newton, MA. “Consumers face a variety of financial challenges, from credit card debt and increasing expenses to student loan debt and stagnating wages. The key is to understand your financial challenges. If consumers set a goal and put a plan in place to achieve that goal, then they have the best chance of achieving a healthy financial lifestyle.”

According to the survey, the number one financial goal for consumers this year is paying off debt (78 percent) followed by starting/increasing retirement savings (6 percent), buying a home (3 percent) and buying a car (2 percent). More than half of the respondents (53 percent) believe it will take more than a year to complete their financial goal and only 23 percent say it will take them a year.

According to the Fidelity’s 2017 New Year Financial Resolutions Study, the top three financial resolutions among Americans include saving more (50 percent), paying down/paying off debt (28 percent) and spending less (16 percent). Among those who made a financial resolution in 2016, the majority (82 percent) consider it an ongoing resolution while 15 percent said it was a one-time event.

The online poll of 184 consumers was conducted by American Consumer Credit Counseling on the organization’s website, http://www.consumercredit.com. You can view an infographic illustrating the poll results here: http://www.consumercredit.com/financial-education/infographics/infographic-financial-goals-for-2017/

