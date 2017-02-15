Soapy Joe's Car Wash Opens 9th San Diego Location in Imperial Beach

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opened its 9th car wash location in the San Diego area on Monday, January 30th. Like all Soapy Joe’s locations, this wash features eco-friendly water reclamation technology and an express wash system that takes less than three minutes to complete. The new car wash is located in Imperial Beach at 1350 Palm Avenue.

“We’ve been looking to join the Imperial Beach community for a while. It’s a great fit for us and we are all thrilled to be able put our stamp on this area. We plan to give back to this community by supporting nonprofits and continuing our environmental sustainability efforts,” says Soapy Joe’s Car Wash CEO, Lorens Attisha.

Compared to the 140 gallons of water used on an average car wash at home, the Soapy Joe’s water reclamation system reclaims about 20 out of the 30 gallons used per wash.

Environmental sustainability and water conservation have been a priority for Soapy Joe’s from the beginning. “We’re extremely dedicated to being an eco-friendly business that San Diego families want to support.”

All Soapy Joe’s locations feature an express wash system that allows cars to be washed, rinsed, waxed, tires shined and wind-dried in under 3 minutes. Customers can then use industrial-strength vacuums and microfiber towels to finish cleaning their vehicles.

Soapy Joe’s offers unlimited wash memberships, which allow customers to pay an annual or monthly fee for unlimited washes. For a limited time, the new Imperial Beach location will be offering memberships at a special discounted price.

All Soapy Joe’s locations are open seven days a week from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. Vacuums are open from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm.

For more information about Soapy Joe’s locations, services, and current promotions, please visit soapyjoescarwash.com

About Soapy Joe’s Car Wash: Founded in 1996, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash is a family owned and operated business with nine locations in San Diego County. Soapy Joe’s prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using the most up-to-date water reclamation system in the industry. Soapy Joe’s is dedicated to providing quality service, customer satisfaction, and eco-friendly technology, all at a great value to the customer.

