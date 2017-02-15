FLC national award winners represent exceptional federal technology transfer professionals and their partners who diligently work together to bring important innovations from the national laboratories to the marketplace.

The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) is proud to announce its 2017 national award winners for outstanding technology transfer achievement. This annual honor recognizes federal scientists and their industry partners who bring innovation to the market and shape the future.

“FLC national award winners represent exceptional federal technology transfer professionals and their partners who diligently work together to bring important innovations from the national laboratories to the marketplace,” said Donna Bialozor, Awards Committee Chair. “We’re pleased to recognize their work in technology transfer with one of the most highly regarded awards in the field.”

After considering more than 90 nominations, the FLC Awards Committee selected 27 winners across more than a dozen federal agencies. Commercial products born through technology transfer agreements, such as the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s SiloxoGrip, developed to improve walking surfaces to prevent falling injuries, will be highlighted through this year’s awards.

Award winners from around the country will be honored April 26 in a special awards ceremony and reception at the 2017 FLC national meeting in San Antonio, Texas. The FLC national meeting is one of the most anticipated annual events in the technology transfer community, offering both training and networking opportunities designed to facilitate attendees’ commercialization endeavors.

The FLC has added a new awards category to highlight its annual Tech Focus. This year’s water-related initiative centers on the water-related expertise, capabilities, and technologies available at federal laboratories. Award winners addressed a pressing water-related challenge through beneficial research and development outcomes.

For more information about this year’s FLC award winners, visit federallabs.org.

About the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

Organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986, the FLC is a nationwide network of approximately 300 federal laboratories, centers, parent departments, and agencies that establishes strategies and opportunities for linking laboratory mission technologies and expertise with the marketplace. To accomplish its mission of assisting the movement of innovative federal research and development into the U.S. economy, the FLC provides various resources from training to regional and national meetings so its members can obtain the resources they need to achieve successful technology transfer. To learn more about the FLC and its mission, visit http://www.federallabs.org.