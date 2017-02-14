Fiix drove year over year revenue growth of more than 80% in 2016 The status quo has been undisrupted in this industry for way too long. We have a product that is already giving industry giants a run for their money, and 2017 is about escalating that.

Fiix, the industry leading provider of cloud-based maintenance and asset management software, wrapped up 2016 with its best quarter of all time. With Q4 revenue up more than 85% over the same quarter last year, Fiix has seized a prominent place in the growing enterprise asset management market.

Fiix bookended the year with successes that laid the foundation for its significant growth in the enterprise sphere. In Q1, the company secured $5 million in a Series A round led by venture capital firm BuildGroup and quickly put the investment to work hiring key positions in sales, marketing, client services, and product development, doubling headcount by the end of the year.

Q4 was focused largely on a corporate rebrand, which provided a launch pad for the company to continue developing a modern maintenance and asset management platform. These key initiatives helped Fiix drive year over year revenue growth of more than 80% and expand its customer base by more than 30% over 2015.

Fiix offers the easiest to use computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) in a market saturated with complex on-premises solutions. Low cost of implementation, intuitive design, and an innovative multi-tenant cloud platform has helped Fiix address the unique challenges of customers in the enterprise market.

“2016 was about laying our foundation so we’re well-equipped to overtake the legacy vendors in this market. We built an exceptionally talented team, we built repeatable, predictable, and scalable systems, and we continued to build one of the best products on the market,” says Marc Castel, CEO of Fiix.

“2017 is about putting these systems to work. The status quo has been undisrupted in this industry for way too long. We have a product that is already giving industry giants a run for their money, and 2017 is about escalating that.”

Fiix creates modern maintenance software that’s easy to use, flexible, and affordable. Its cloud-based CMMS is disrupting the market by revolutionizing how thousands of companies worldwide schedule, organize, and track maintenance. Learn more, at http://www.fiixsoftware.com.

Fiix is a trademark of Maintenance Assistant Inc.