Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com) has always been a mainstay in the Sunshine State, with over a dozen distinct programs for Florida-specific test preparation. Now, they've introduced two more: Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) Prep for ELA Grades 9-10 and Postsecondary Education Readiness Test (PERT) prep for all subjects.

The FSA for ELA Grades 9-10 tests students on four sets of standards: Language, Reading, Speaking and Listening, and Writing. And Shmoop, a digital publisher known for its award winning test prep, offers prep for all of them. With a diagnostic exam, hundreds of drills, comprehensive topic review, and two practice exams for each grade level, students will be 100% prepared for test day. Shmoop's PERT prep—for Florida's college placement exams—offers the same level of in-depth topic review, practice problems, and practice tests for the Math, Reading, and Writing exams.

Students across Florida have benefitted from Shmoop's resources in the past. In fact, the 2016-17 school year is Florida Virtual School's fourth year using Shmoop, including end-of-course assessment practice and preparation. “Shmoop has been amazing to work with,” says Katherine Santana, the Director of Instruction at FLVS Full-Time​. And the numbers don't lie: FLVS average scores are 16% higher than the state averages for Biology, Civics, and U.S. History exams.

Florida students and teachers can subscribe to Shmoop and get access to all Florida test prep along with CPALMS-aligned courses, including HOPE, Reading for College Success, Writing for College Success, Contemporary Literature, Critical Thinking and Study Skills, Career Research and Decision Making, and Literature in the Media. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales(at)shmoop(dot)com.

About Shmoop

Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 15 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Mountain View, California.