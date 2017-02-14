Dr. Melinda Sharma ...although autism is diagnosed based on a constellation of behavioral symptoms, when underlying physical illnesses are identified and treated properly, children can reach their maximum potential and are even losing their diagnosis altogether.

In response to parents seeking helpful, true information to bring their children and families relief from the behavioral symptoms and medical comorbidities associated with an autism diagnosis, AutismOne today announced educational options for parents and professionals new to the topic.

AutismOne 2017 Conference presenter, author, and seasoned teaching professional Marcia Hinds illuminates that recovery from autism is possible. Children are recovering from autism and yet the general public and most of our medical community are still unaware that this is even possible. Marcia’s son Ryan is now recovered and works for a major company. Some "experts" said he would need to be institutionalized, but they were wrong.

Sheri A. Marino, MA, CCC-SLP, founder of a pediatric rehabilitation and family wellness center, encourages the public to join scientists and clinicians who are recognizing that behavioral and other manifestations of autism can have root causes in physiological conditions in parts of the body other than the brain. Medical comorbidities that often occur in children with autism require medical intervention before behavioral therapies. These conditions include gastrointestinal disorders (reflux/diarrhea); mitochondrial disease; seizure disorders (febrile/epileptic); sleeping disorders; impaired sensory processing; and more. Medically stabilizing children with physiologically complex autism will improve educational and therapeutic outcomes and increase overall quality of life.

Suzanne Goh, MD, a pediatric behavioral neurologist with expertise in the treatment of children with autism, who is a Rhodes Scholar and graduate of Harvard Medical School, shares a focus on integrating neurological, biomedical, and behavioral therapies to accelerate brain development. Her presentation will provide parents and professionals with a framework for creating a state-of-the-art integrated, comprehensive program for the child with autism using the best of what is available in biomedical, neurological, behavioral, communication, and sensorimotor therapies.

Melinda Sharma, PhD, CHNC, an immunologist and holistic nutrition consultant, wants conference attendees to understand the connection between the immune system and behaviors called "autism." Dr. Sharma underscores that it is becoming increasingly clear that a subset of children diagnosed with autism suffer from treatable physical illness. She emphasizes that, although autism is diagnosed based on a constellation of behavioral symptoms, when underlying physical illnesses are identified and treated properly, children can reach their maximum potential and are even losing their diagnosis altogether. Dr. Sharma reviews the importance of understanding the basics of the immune system so that parents can more rapidly access appropriate treatments for their child.

This large, five-day event (May 24-28, 2017) that offers fabulous networking opportunities and hope to parents and professionals will be held at the Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center in beautiful Colorado Springs, Colorado. For more information or to register, please visit http://www.autismone.org/content/conference-membership-registration.