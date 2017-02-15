Howard Capital Management, Inc. Family of Funds Returns matter. Downside protection matters. - Vance Howard, Fund Manager

Despite predictions of economic turmoil due to the recent election and political events, the U.S. Stock Market has shown no sign of slowing down. Historic returns post the Trump nomination and election have significantly contributed to the gain, leaving investors certain the bull market will continue due to the new administration’s plans to increase infrastructure spending, lower taxes and decrease government regulation among many industries.

Taking a closer look at the stock market’s late outstanding performance, a handful of mutual funds made a big statement in recent rankings. In an article published in Kiplinger’s March 2017 issue, “U.S. Stocks Win Again,” the magazine lists top-performing mutual funds in 11 groups, ranking Howard Capital Management’s HCM Dividend Sector Plus Fund as number one out of 814 funds in the large cap stock category for 1 year returns (returns annualized through December 31).

About the Fund: The Fund seeks growth by selecting the top dividend paying stocks from each sector along with earnings and valuation metrics. It can move 100% of its investments in securities to 100% cash and equivalents. In addition, the Fund uses HCM’s proprietary quantitative investment model, the HCM-BuyLine®, to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the equity market. Non-emotional and mathematically driven, the HCM-BuyLine® measures market ratios of new highs to new lows, in attempt to preserve capital during times of volatility.

The Fund is managed by Vance Howard, CEO and Founder of Howard Capital Management, Inc. “Returns matter. Downside protection matters,” says Mr. Howard. Opportunistic, this growth-focused strategy supports the Fund’s goal of seeking long-term capital appreciation, while striving to protect capital and capital gains from downturns. Mr. Howard continues, “We are committed to protecting client assets during market declines, all while seeking to capitalize on opportunities for growth.”

The Fund is offered on numerous investment platforms, investing in equity securities of companies included in the S&P 500 (Stand & Poor’s 500 Index) U.S. stock market benchmark.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index is a U.S. stock market benchmark which includes an index of 500 stocks with market value ranging, but not limited to, U.S. equities, index funds & ETFs in small –, mid –, and large cap companies, of any market capitalization that are paying the highest dividend yields in each of the 10 major S&P 500 industry sectors.

Source: Kiplinger’s, “U.S. Stocks Win Again,” March, 2017, page 52.

