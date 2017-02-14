The 36th annual EMS Today Conference and Exposition takes place at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah next week. The conference is a Pennwell event and produced by the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS). Attendees from around the world will have an opportunity to take continuing education classes, network with peers and visit the exhibition hall where hundreds of vendors will showcase the latest technology, products and services for emergency medical services.

One exhibitor attending EMS Today this year, is Wisconsin based Aladtec (booth #1616). Aladtec is a popular online employee scheduling and workforce management system within the Public Safety sector. Many EMS agencies need to juggle shifts for both fulltime and part time employees. Aladtec easily handles this challenge, along with complex 24/7 schedule rotations, which are common place with Public Safety agencies.

The Aladtec system has evolved from a crew scheduling system to an all-in-one robust workforce management tool, which is available 24/7 from any computer, smartphone or other mobile device via the Internet. It has many key features and benefits - including allowing members to submit availability, request time off and make shift trades online. It features certification tracking, a document library, member discussion area, events calendar, custom reports, and an optional Time Clock kiosk. Also, through Aladtec’s Forms feature - customers can go green and create and maintain forms online. This is a customizable forms system with advanced workflow functionality.

This online system improves agency efficiency, saves time, saves money, improves morale and reduces human error. These factors are vital for Public Safety Agencies. Over 1,800 organizations subscribe to Aladtec’s online employee scheduling and workforce management software with over 111,000 people using the system throughout North America.

While at the 2017 EMS Today event, Aladtec staff plans to connect with many of their customers. They will also offer guided system demonstrations to prospective customers and will allow agencies to sign up for a free 14 day Aladtec demo at their booth (#1616).

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Customers:

“I estimate we're saving about 100 hours a month by using Aladtec for staff scheduling and workforce management.”

-Landon Churchill, Engineer/EMT, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Rifle, CO

“Using Aladtec eliminates the human-error factor we once had of under or over-staffing members or stations. We have always allowed shift swaps within the pay week, but some staff had trouble finding someone to switch. This is now an automated feature, and the system requires staff to adhere to the rules. Aladtec is a proven tool we cannot afford to work without.”

-Andrew Blackwood, EMS Sergeant, Queen Anne’s County DES, Centreville, Maryland

“We’ve been able to cut our overtime costs by about $10,000 per month (around 30%) since we began using Aladtec!”

-Matt Leicester, former EMS Captain, Johnston County EMS, Smithfield, North Carolina

“Because we are a smaller volunteer service we really value the amount of time Aladtec saves us. I save as much as 20 hours a week now. It used to take me hours and hours to create the schedules, balance shifts and figure out who was available when. This online crew scheduling system is great for morale, it’s easy to navigate, it’s user friendly, it provides great assistance in seeing a snapshot of what is going on, and it’s a huge communication improvement for our department.”

-Eric Strout, Director, G&H Ambulance Service, Glenburn, Maine

“We are very happy with the checks and balances associated with the vacation and shift trade requests too. The Aladtec software is very simple to use and provides volumes of information for planning and reporting purposes. Implementation took us less than a week.”



Adam Harrell, President, Halifax County Rescue Squad Inc., Halifax, Virginia

“Aladtec also allows me to easily control overtime. For the first time ever, I was able to run an entire month’s schedule with NO scheduled OT, this saved us about 25 hours of overtime.”

-Koren V. Kanadanian, Director of Emergency Management, Providence College EMS, Providence, Rhode Island

About Aladtec: They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,800 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit http://www.aladtec.com.

###

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Aladtec, Inc.

387 Arrow Court

River Falls, WI 54022

(888) 749-5550 Toll-Free

(715) 690-2300 Phone

(801) 406-5550 Fax

mellissa(at)aladtec.com