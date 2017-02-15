Aberdeen LLC, a leading manufacturer of servers and storage, today announced its partnership with Veeam to combine the reliability and affordability of Aberdeen’s hardware, and Veeam’s backup and replication software in a single storage solution.

One of the biggest challenges facing IT departments, when reaping the benefits of a virtualized environment, has typically been the cost and complexity of VM protection. With this partnership, Aberdeen’s custom server and storage hardware, coupled with Veeam’s Backup & Replication™ software provide an affordable storage solution that will maximize data availability. Files can be restored in mere seconds, and VMs are restored in minutes, while reducing both on-premise and disaster recover (DR) site backup storage costs compared to traditional backup applications. According to Aberdeen President & CEO, Moshe M. Ovadya, “Aberdeen is very careful when it comes to endorsing and recommending any specific software or utility product. After thoroughly testing the Veeam product and actually deploying it internally, we have no reservations about adding it to that exclusive list.”

The Veeam Solution

Veeam® Backup & Replication™ provides an award-winning platform for backup, recovery and replication of virtualized applications and data. Veeam is the #1 VM Backup™ for VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V virtual environments. With Veeam, you will be able to shorten your backup windows. Veeam provides a fast and reliable image-based backup for vSphere and Hyper-V virtual environments, all without the use of agents. This gives you the ability to achieve shorter backup windows and reduce backup and storage costs. You are able to restore entire VMs, individual files and everything in-between with lightning-fast, reliable restore for individual files, entire VMs and application items. You have complete confidence in virtually every recovery scenario, with the ability to attain low recovery time objectives of < 15 minutes. Streamline data availability and disaster recovery with advanced, image-based VM replication and streamlined disaster recovery, thus ensuring availability of your mission-critical applications. Veeam gives you the ability to achieve RTOs of < 15 minutes for ALL applications.

Why Aberdeen and Veeam

Veeam has earned awards and accolades in virtualization with industry firsts such as Instant VM Recovery, SureBackup Recovery Verification, and Universal Application-Item Recovery. Aberdeen brings to the alliance its own award winning, highly customizable line of hardware, along with over 26 years of expertise in the latest server and storage technology. A leader in the industry, Aberdeen continues to grow to meet the expectations of its customers. All of Aberdeen’s NAS and SAN storage appliances, from 8TB in 1U to an incredibly dense 780TB in 4U are VMware certified and ready to be customized by you to meet your exact wants and needs. Aberdeen’s hardware is all backed by an industry leading 5 year warranty, giving its customers the peace of mind of knowing that their data will be secure and reliable for years to come.

About Aberdeen, Your Custom Server and Storage Company:

Aberdeen LLC is a leading manufacturer of servers and storage. Delivering exceptional performance, unparalleled reliability and outstanding value, Aberdeen’s award winning products are deployed every day by IT departments in many of the world’s largest organizations.

More information about Aberdeen is available at http://www.aberdeeninc.com, email salesinfo(at)aberdeeninc(dot)com, phone 800-552-6868 and 562-903-1500. Day to day announcements from Aberdeen can be found on Twitter: @aberdeenllc