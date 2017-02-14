Michelman will showcase solutions that enhance the barrier and functional properties of architectural specialty coatings, industrial & maintenance coatings, inks, and overprint varnishes.

Michelman will feature a selection of its innovative and environmentally friendly binder and surface additive solutions at The Waterborne Symposium being held February 19-24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Exhibiting at booth #120, Michelman will showcase solutions that enhance the barrier and functional properties of architectural specialty coatings, industrial & maintenance coatings, inks, and overprint varnishes.

Metal coating formulators will be introduced to Michelman’s Ecrothan®, Ecronova®, and ProHere® water-based resinous binders that are suitable for a wide range of processing conditions and metallic substrates. They are used to enhance corrosion and chemical resistance, mechanical strength, and adhesion.

Michelman’s ProHere L-range solutions, also designed for metal coating formulators, are water-based lubricants and surface modifiers that improve lubricity, slip and torque/tension control, while adding anti-mar and anti-scratch properties. They can be used to improve surface optics including matting and brilliance.

Wood coating formulators will discover new Ecronova, and Michem® brands of low and no-VOC additive and binder resin solutions that improve scratch and mar resistance, water resistance, anti-block properties and gloss. New binder resins will be featured that exhibit excellent aesthetic properties, strong mechanical properties and that show superb adhesion to most substrates.

In the graphic arts sector of the market, Michelman will be featuring Michem brand additives for inks and OPVs that give customers better slip control, rub and abrasion resistance, while producing high gloss results.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.