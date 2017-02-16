Altizon Wins the Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in IoT

This is a worldwide recognition of how we are transforming the manufacturing landscape, plant by plant: Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon

Altizon, an innovator in Internet of Things, announced that it has bagged the illustrious Aegis Graham Bell Award for innovation in IoT Platform for Datonis, their flagship Industrial IoT platform. The 7th Edition of the Aegis Graham Bell Award honored innovators in technology who have made a remarkable contribution in their respective disciplines.

Aegis Graham Bell Award is India's sole & the most illustrious award rewarding brilliance in sectors like Telecom, Internet, Media and Entertainment (TIME) and Social, Mobility Analytics and Cloud (SMAC). The awards were presented by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Minister Office; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, and Mr. R P Singh, at the recently held Aegis Graham Bell award ceremony, in New Delhi.

Datonis received this award for its innovation in creating a scalable and sustainable platform that has a significant impact on the business productivity & efficiency coupled with its inter-operability across multiple machines, platforms & applications.

Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon said “We are honored to receive this award. This recognition, along with the recent ones by Gartner, BCG (Boston Consulting Group) and Microsoft, is not just a validation of our innovation and commitment to customers, but also a worldwide recognition of how we are transforming the manufacturing landscape, plant by plant”.

About Altizon

Altizon is a leading Industrial Internet of Things Company. With its flagship platform Datonis and a wide suite of applications, Altizon enables enterprises to become internet of things ready and futuristic to step in to Industry 4.0. Hundreds of global enterprises in manufacturing, energy & supply chain rely on Datonis for driving Condition Monitoring, Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning solutions. With 24*7 uptime and billions of events processed every day, Datonis is preferred by both customers & developers alike, with over 1000 developers building IoT apps on the platform. One of the youngest companies to be recognized by Gartner, BCG, and Microsoft accelerators, Altizon is proving to be the trusted partner of enterprises for their digital transformation.

About Aegis Graham Bell Awards

The Aegis School of Business, School of Data Science and Telecom has established the Aegis Graham Bell Awards as a tribute to the father of the telephony, Alexander Graham Bell. This Award is intended to promote innovation, entrepreneurship in the field of Telecom, Internet, Media & Edutainment (TIME) and Social, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC) and to provide recognition for outstanding contributions in this field in India. The Awards are organized with support of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Convergence India and Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE) India a public private partnership initiative of DoT with 08 Centres at premier academic institutes (06 IITs, IISc and IIMA) of the country, each supported by a Telecom Service Provider, powered by mUniversity and knowledge partner Deloitte.

Disclaimer: All the Brand names, logos and trademarks used herein remain the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

For any details contact

Aparna Kulkarni

aparna_kulkarni(at)altizon(dot)com