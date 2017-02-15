Scanmarket is thrilled to be the positioned the highest in the Challengers quadrant

Scanmarket, a leading provider of strategic sourcing solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “Challengers” quadrant of the Gartner’s February 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites.”

“Scanmarket is thrilled to be the positioned the highest in the Challengers quadrant with regard to Ability to Execute in the Magic Quadrant,” said Ole P. Nielsen, CEO of Scanmarket North America, “We consider it particularly appropriate given that we have been challenging our entire industry since 1999 to do a better job for our customers by providing solutions that are powerful, easy to use, and deliver real and immediate business results.”

Said Nielsen, “Above all, we are proud that our positioning is evaluated on criteria such as customer satisfaction, ease-of-use and functionality. At the end of the day, customer satisfaction and ease-of-use matter immensely to customers and their ability to get things done. Our Quick Call service is just one example of how we’re making it easier for companies to get the expertise and functionality they need without having to invest vast resources in training or consultants.”

With the recent launch of upgraded Supplier Management and Project Management modules, Scanmarket now delivers the industry’s best strategic sourcing solutions in a platform that is accessible to all stakeholders from expert buyers to neophyte suppliers.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Scanmarket

Scanmarket is a market-leading strategic sourcing provider that delivers superior bottom-line results in savings, transparency and efficiency to hundreds of organizations globally. We achieve this by dramatically increasing adoption and volume through a proven cloud-based platform that is easy to use, easy to get expert support, and easy to do business with. Companies frequently see gains of >300% in adoption and volume when switching to Scanmarket. Whether it is Spend Analysis, eRFx, eAuction, Contract Management, Supply Base Management, Project Management or Consultancy Services, we can help your organization get the results you need.