Outdoor Industry Association Partners with The NPD Group

The NPD Group, a global provider of information and advisory services, today announced its partnership with Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), the leading trade association and voice of the outdoor recreation industry, serving more than 1400 manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, sales representatives, and retailers.

The partnership gives association members the ability to access a top-level outdoor industry report covering sales of outdoor equipment, equipment accessories, apparel, and footwear. The report provides insight into performance across the three core outdoor retail channels: outdoor specialty; sports specialty ecommerce; and athletic specialty & sporting goods. With this insight on outdoor industry retail trends, industry members gain easier access to current market opportunities and trends to better evaluate the business of outdoor retail, drive sales, and improve results.

“As the leading association of the industry, OIA’s partnership with NPD equips our organization with the data of record for the outdoor industry. It provides our members with the competitive edge needed to uncover new and future opportunities to grow their business,” said Matt Kaplan, Vice President-Membership and Sales, Outdoor Industry Association.

Through this partnership, NPD will provide OIA with monthly retail sales reporting through the Outdoor Industry Retail Market Report. The report is intended to provide a comprehensive view of the core outdoor marketplace, including growth and sales trends across all outdoor categories from hiking, camping and climbing to trail running and mountaineering. OIA members will receive preferred member pricing of the report through NPD.

“The outdoor industry is changing quickly, and as trends shift different categories wane as others come to the fore. For this reason, understanding the industry holistically is very relevant to industry players. NPD provides the insights necessary to understand the behaviors at play within the whole ecosystem of the core outdoor industry,” said Jim Kelley, President of NPD’s sports division.

About The NPD Group, Inc.

The NPD Group provides market information and business solutions that drive better decision-making and better results. The world’s leading brands rely on us to help them get the right products in the right places for the right people. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, consumer electronics, diamonds, e-commerce, entertainment, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, technology, toys, video games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup @npd_sports

About the Outdoor Industry Association

Based in Boulder, Colo., with offices in Washington, D.C., Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) is the leading trade association for the outdoor industry and the title sponsor of Outdoor Retailer. OIA unites and serves over 1400 manufacturer, supplier, sales representative and retailer members through its focus on trade and recreation policy, sustainable business, market & consumer insights and industry trends. For more information, visit outdoorindustry.org or call 303.444.3353.