Today, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Tyson Foods joined forces to donate 33,000 pounds of protein to the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C. The donation kicked off the LULAC Legislative Conference and Awards Gala and the Emerge Latino Conference taking place this week in Washington. Thanks to a longstanding partnership, LULAC and Tyson Foods have donated more than 1 million pounds of protein to food banks across the country and Puerto Rico since 2009.

“LULAC is honored to continue our partnership with Tyson Foods and bring important resources to our nation’s capital,” said LULAC National President Roger C. Rocha, Jr. “As we host the Legislative Conference this week in Washington to advocate for the policies important to our community, such as hunger disparities, it’s important that we each play our part to alleviate hunger in our community.”

As the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the country, LULAC is committed to alleviating hunger disparities among the Latino community. The Capital Area Food Bank serves over 540,000 people each year in the Washington, D.C. metro area which accounts for approximately 12 percent of the population. Nearly 40% of those served by the food bank are Latino.

Among all protein processors, Tyson Foods is the largest donor of meat and poultry to Feeding America and its network of food banks. Tyson Foods has been an active participant in the fight against hunger since 2000, donating more than 100 million pounds of protein. In 2015, Tyson Foods pledged $50 million in cash or in-kind donations by 2020 to fight hunger, with a special focus on innovative initiatives at the local level. In 2016, the company donated $12.5 million for hunger relief.

“We’re proud to try to do our part to help great partners like the Capital Area Food Bank, which works on the front lines every day to end hunger,” said Nora Venegas. director of federal government relations for Tyson Foods. “Too many in our community are food insecure, and although the problem is complex, the answer starts with getting involved. It’s our privilege to help.”

Over 75 college students attending LULAC’s Emerge Latino Conference participated in a community service event at the food bank to help alleviate hunger in the region.

“Access to good food is the key to good health”, said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of the food bank. “A protein donation like this one helps us provide food to families that’s so critical in building strong bodies and minds”.

###

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit http://www.lulac.org.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., with headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, is one of the world’s largest food companies with leading brands such as Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Sara Lee®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells® and State Fair®. It’s a recognized market leader in chicken, beef and pork as well as prepared foods, including bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, pizza crusts and toppings, tortillas and desserts. The company supplies retail and foodservice customers throughout the United States and approximately 115 countries. Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, whose family has continued to lead the business with his son, Don Tyson, guiding the company for many years and grandson, John H. Tyson, serving as the current chairman of the board of directors. The company currently has approximately 114,000 Team Members employed at more than 400 facilities and offices in the United States and around the world. Through its Core Values, Code of Conduct and Team Member Bill of Rights, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity and trust and is committed to creating value for its shareholders, customers and Team Members. The company also strives to be faith-friendly, provide a safe work environment and serve as stewards of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

The Capital Area Food Bank is the largest organization in the Washington metro area working to solve hunger and its companion problems: chronic undernutrition, heart disease and obesity. By partnering with nearly 450 community organizations in DC, Maryland and Virginia, as well as delivering food directly in hard to reach areas, the CAFB is helping 540,000 people each year get access to good, healthy food. That’s 12 percent of our region’s mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, and grandparents. Visit: capitalareafoodbank.org, or find the CAFB at facebook.com/CapitalAreaFoodBank, and Twitter at @foodbankmetrodc.