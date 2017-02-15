Year Up is an innovative way for young adults to reach their true potential. Greenlight Fund was thrilled to nominate YUGP for this award, and we are even more proud of their success said Omar Woodard, Executive Director, Greenlight Fund

Building on its history of successful student outcomes, the workforce development nonprofit Year Up Greater Philadelphia announced today that it has been recognized as an Organizational Innovator in the field of Higher Education by the Philadelphia Social Innovations Journal Awards.

Year Up Greater Philadelphia was nominated for the award by Greenlight Fund, which has supported the program since its launch in 2013. It was then selected by a public voting process as an organization that has “demonstrated a determination to solve social problems through bold and innovative methods.” The award was announced on January 26, 2017.

“Year Up is a viable source for talented young adults in Philadelphia as they pursue a meaningful career and a college education,” said Joseph Coyle, Executive Director of Year Up Greater Philadelphia. “I am humbled and honored to work with such an incredibly passionate and dedicated team.”

Year Up Greater Philadelphia is a yearlong workforce development program for low-income young adults, ages 18-24. Located at Peirce College, Year Up Greater Philadelphia provides students with one semester of targeted technical and professional skills training in areas such as Business Operations and Information Technology, followed by a semester-long, credit-bearing professional internship at a top local company. Students can then complete their Associate’s Degrees in the second year.

“Year Up is an innovative way for young adults to reach their true potential. Greenlight Fund was thrilled to nominate Year Up Greater Philadelphia for this award, and we are even more proud of their success,” said Omar Woodard, Executive Director, Greenlight Fund. “Investing in this organization was a wise decision for us and an even more important decision for the Greater Philadelphia area.”

Year Up Greater Philadelphia has served more than 260 young adults to date, from six graduating classes. Nationwide, 85 percent of Year Up graduates are employed or attending college full-time within four months of completing the yearlong program, with an average starting salary of $36,000/year. Learn more about Year Up Greater Philadelphia by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @YearUpGP.

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington. To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter: @YearUp