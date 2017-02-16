Josh Gilmore Promoted To VP At Growth Equity Group

Recently appointed Vice President Josh Gilmore At GEG I saw great things happening and a momentum that outpaced the industry average, as well as a superior way to help friends and family who had lost money in the stock market in both good and bad times.

Growth Equity Group has named a new VP as it warms up for an active 2017. The move comes in coordination with several other executive promotions, expansion into new markets, and winning multiple awards for innovation in the investment space.

After 3 years working for GEG, the firm has honored Josh Gilmore as VP, for his capabilities as a leader and track record of adding to the company’s rapid growth. Gilmore will now head up a team of junior and senior associates who are assisting investors across the US in their mission to upgrade their retirement investment account performance. This role includes supervising and training associates, managing strategic referral partnerships with financial advisors and brokers, and engaging with a large portfolio of clients.

"I think it is important when you receive advice from somebody that they are practicing what they preach. I have been using the GEG Solution myself for the past 3 years. I get excited to share my own personal experience with my clients and the results from all my income producing properties." says Gilmore.

Prior to joining GEG, Josh Gilmore spent years working in the commercial real estate sales and management space. Although his former firm was very successful Josh says “At GEG I saw great things happening and a momentum that outpaced the industry average, as well as a superior way to help friends and family who had lost money in the stock market in both good and bad times.”

Growth Equity Group has been on a mission to disrupt the finance world by providing individual investors access to a suite of superior technology tools, and access to an expanded range of passive income and equity building investments. CEO, Justin French, has been implementing new leadership tracks and training programs to promote top talent from within, and bring in new skilled experts to manage expansion plans. Find out more about how the company is simplifying the process of self-directed retirement investing online at GrowthEquityGroup.com.