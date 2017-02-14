North Carolina Man Wins A New Ford In Carolina Ford Dealers Giveaway

“We are so thankful to the Carolina Ford Dealers for making this unbelievable Adventure Getaway ours!” said Barbero.

February 14, 2017—The Carolina Ford Dealers’ Advertising Association has announced the Grand Prize winner of the 2016 Adventure Ready Giveaway promotion.

The winner, John Barbero from Mint Hill, North Carolina, was given the choice of either a new Ford Fusion or Escape and a trip to one of three Carolina locations. Barbero chose the trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the 2017 Ford Escape.

“We are so thankful to the Carolina Ford Dealers for making this unbelievable Adventure Getaway ours!” said Barbero. “We are looking forward to our Adventure Getaway, real people really win!”

“We are so happy for John,” said Doug Barbour, Chairman, Carolina Ford Dealers’ Advertising Association, “and we’re thrilled at all of the excitement the promotion created. Over 57,000 people entered exceeding last year’s performance of just under 55,000 entrants and over 6.7 million of impressions were made for these two vehicles,”

The Adventure Ready Giveaway asked each entrant to build either a Fusion or Escape vehicle virtually, including the features that are most important to them.

Entrants were asked to customize the vehicle with three features like the Active Park Assist on the Fusion or the Hands-Free Power Liftgate on the Escape. After each feature was selected, more information was displayed to further educate about how the features could be used in their daily lives.

After designing their vehicle virtually, entrants chose their preferred vacation destination: Myrtle Beach, SC; Charleston, SC; or Asheville, NC.

In 2017 the Carolina Ford Dealers’ Advertising Association will announce another fun, educational and engaging promotion on their Facebook Page. To become a fan of the Carolina Ford Dealers visit: http://www.facebook.com/carolinaforddealer.

