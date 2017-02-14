Co-Chair of the Government Contracts & Projects Practice at global law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Michael J. Schaengold will be speaking at Thomson Reuters West’s Government Contracts Year-in-Review Conference. Schaengold will be presenting on 2016 Government Contracts statutory developments, a subject on which he has written two articles, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The conference will take place Feb. 14-17 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

According to Thomson Reuters West, the conference brings together more than 2,000 leading Government Contracts attorneys, executives, and government officials. The three-day event includes high-level, expert briefings regarding recent developments affecting Government Contracts and provides substantial networking opportunities.

Schaengold’s extensive Government Contracts dispute and bid protest experience includes litigation of major cases before the Government Accountability Office, the Court of Federal Claims, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the Boards of Contract Appeals. He has represented clients in disputes involving most major departments and agencies of the U.S. Government and, in recent years, has focused on procurements involving the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, the U.S. Postal Service, the National Aeronautical and Space Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of State. He also has substantial experience in due diligence reviews and other issues related to the acquisition, merger, spin-off, or sale of government contractors.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.