With the release of version 2.0 of The SugarCRM Jira Integration, FayeBSG has significantly improved project management collaboration and tracking for Sugar Users.

Sugar and Jira users can register to attend a live webinar on February 22nd to see all the major updates and witness the integration in real time.

Register for the Sugar Jira Integration Webinar here to see the new features in action.

The SugarCRM Jira integration has completely changed the way users manage project tracking. With Jira integrated in Sugar, users have the ability to monitor and track Jira issues from within the Sugar ecosystem. CRM users can use dashboards and other standard Sugar tools to stay abreast of critical project developments from within Sugar, being able to look at issues by account, by type, and by priority.

Key Benefits of the integration include:



Achieve more fluid communications on issues/tickets

See enhanced use of both Sugar and Jira in a more efficient and collaborative manner

Increased visibility of project status in Jira to CRM users in Sugar

Can set up CRM workflows based off Jira tickets

Visit http://fayebsg.com/sugarcrm-jira-integration/ to learn about the key benefits of the Sugar Jira Integration.

About Faye Business Systems Group

FayeBSG is the #1 SugarCRM Partner in the world among 650+ global partners. As a leading partner for SugarCRM, Atlassian, Sage, QuickBase, NetSuite, and Act-On, FayeBSG has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 and CIO Review as one of 20 most promising CRM and ERP solutions providers for 2015. FayeBSG specializes in a variety of custom software solutions to meet client needs. Services include software development, project management, packaged software implementations, custom software implementations, integration, consulting, training, and support.

Known for their breadth of SugarCRM Integration Add-On Products and custom software solutions, FayeBSG has built Sugar integrations with ERP software, credit card processing, project management, phone systems, and more. Specializing in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations, FayeBSG concentrates on a wide array of high value CRM, ERP and marketing automation development and consulting services.

For more information, call (818) 280-4820, email info(at)fayebsg(dot)com, or visit http://www.fayebsg.com. Connect with Faye Business Systems Group on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

