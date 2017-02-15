Touting a brand new site, Nutrition Journey is now offering clients easier online accessibility, more one-on-one counseling, and greater flexibility when it comes to meal planning.

Nutrition Journey by Anna Baker, a hyper-customized online and in-person nutrition concierge service in Los Angeles, launches its optimized program today. Touting a brand new site, Nutrition Journey is now offering clients easier online accessibility, more one-on-one counseling, and greater flexibility when it comes to meal planning. To celebrate, the healthy lifestyle program is hosting a limited time re-opening special that includes a free nutrition consultation with Anna Baker, as well as a waived joining fee.

“After listening to our clients’ feedback and making some important improvements, we are delighted to reveal our new and improved nutrition program,” says Anna Baker, nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition Journey. “From the start, our mission has been to make nutritional wellbeing as painless and as enjoyable as possible. Having really taken the time to assess what is working best for our clients and learning what features and perks would make their progress even more substantial, I am so proud to introduce our new optimized program.”

For a monthly fee, Nutrition Journey offers clients the ability to choose between either an in-person or entirely online nutrition program that delivers a bevy of innovative perks, including unlimited communication with clients’ own nutrition expert, as well as customized monthly meal plans. Clients will also benefit from weekly one-on-ones with their nutrition concierge, providing greater accountability and personalization. Additionally, individuals opting for Nutrition Journey’s in-person program will now receive a complimentary shopping and/or cooking lesson with Anna Baker.

“Most nutritionists will require you to pay for each session individually. This never seemed realistic to me, especially when you consider how often we are faced with nutritional decisions that don’t precisely align with what has been discussed in any given session,” says Baker. “I wanted to create a program that worked for the modern client. To me, that meant an all-inclusive nutrition program, similar to a gym membership, where clients have unlimited access to information and support. This is a program custom tailored to work with your specific lifestyle on any given week—not the other way around.”

Because Nutrition Journey is so customized, the program is able to cater to a full spectrum of health goals, concerns, and lifestyles. Memberships are available on a 12, six, and month-to-month basis. There are absolutely no hidden fees and everything is included.

To take advantage of Nutrition Journey’s limited time re-opening special, sign-up today at http://nutritionjourney.com.

About Nutrition Journey by Anna Baker

