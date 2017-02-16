Secure Exchange Solutions. With the new Direct messaging capability, pharmacists will have a simple tool they can use to communicate with prescribers about their patients, whether about correcting a dose or reporting a new symptom.

PioneerRx, leading provider of pharmacy software to independent pharmacies, has selected Secure Exchange Solutions, a premier Health Information Service Provider to power secure clinical information exchange for independent pharmacies.

Pharmacists using PioneerRx will soon be able to share clinical care and medication reconciliation information with prescribing physicians from within the PioneerRx software, making it easy for pharmacists to clarify an order or share patient information with a care provider. Direct secure messaging is a standard method for communicating secure healthcare information, and is available to providers inside their electronic health records (EHRs). With Direct secure messaging, pharmacists and prescribing clinicians can communicate directly with one another, while retaining patient information securely within patient records.

“Rather than waiting for returned phone calls or faxes, integrated Direct secure messaging will allow pharmacists to message a provider electronically for clarification of an order,” said Jeff Key, President of PioneerRx. “Pharmacists, especially in independent pharmacies, are a frequent point of care for patients. With the new Direct messaging capability, pharmacists will have a simple tool they can use to communicate with prescribers about their patients, whether about correcting a dose or reporting a new symptom. The end result is a smoother workflow for the pharmacist and better care for the patient.”

PioneerRx is bringing its users the industry’s best capability for interoperable communications with clinicians,” said Dan Kazzaz, CEO of Secure Exchange Solutions. “This partnership will bring over 2,500 pharmacies across fifty states into the expanding Direct network, enabling pharmacists to increase efficiencies, streamline communications and deliver care for patients.”

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading health information service provider, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach.

For more information, please visit http://www.secureexsolutions.com

About PioneerRx

Developed with the experience of over 35 years of pharmacy software development and support, PioneerRx was built from scratch to provide the pharmacy community with a solution that can grow as the industry changes for the next 35 years. PioneerRx delivers weekly improvements and cutting edge features that are designed to provide speed, simplicity, consistency and flexibility, however, their ultimate goal of development is to help pharmacies make more money. Leading the industry in first to market functionality in one seamlessly integrated package, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software has become one of the most successful and frequently talked about pharmacy systems in the United States.

For more information please visit: http://www.pioneerrx.com