The Hype! Agency Wins Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing® Talent Award

"Winning the 2017 Best of Staffing® Talent Award by Inavero for the 6th year shows how the solutions and services we offer are not only important to our clients, but to our staff also." - Dayna Gilchrist, Founder & CEO

The Hype! Agency, a leading event staffing agency in the experiential marketing industry announced today they have won Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing® Talent Award for providing superior service to its talent. This is Hype’s sixth year winning this award!

"Winning the 2017 Best of Staffing® Talent Award by Inavero for the 6th year shows how the solutions and services we offer are not only important to our clients, but to our staff also." - Dayna Gilchrist, Founder & CEO

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Talent winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality. Award winners make up less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence. The Hype! Agency received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85% percent of their talent pool, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 47%.

A testimonial from one of Hype’s talent said, “This agency has attentive, straightforward and professional booking coordinators who are in consistent communication. Hype uses an online portal that is easy to navigate, and they are reliable and timely with payment. These are all rarities in this industry that make Hype stand out and attract a higher caliber of staff."

About The Hype! Agency

The Hype Agency provides top quality event staffing and experiential event execution partnership for its marketing agency clients. 2017 marks Hype’s 11th year or providing brand ambassadors nationwide for sampling events, trade shows, street teams, in-store demos, bar & nightclub promotions, mobile marketing tours, sporting events, and more! If you are in search of an event staffing agency and execution partner for your upcoming mobile tour, experiential marketing campaign, or PR stunt, there is only one choice, The Hype Agency! Contact us today and let's create some buzz!

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

###

Contact

Stephanie Walfield, Senior Producer/Director of Marketing

p. (603) 328-9019 ext. 121

Stephanie(at)thehypeagency.com