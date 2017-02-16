After meeting the Premier Pools & Spas team, we knew we had made the best decision for our family's future.

Premier Pools & Spas, the largest and fastest growing swimming pool company in the country, has announced the addition of an Austin, Texas franchise to their growing company. Paul Porter, CEO of Premier Franchise Management (the franchisor of Premier Pools & Spas), chose Brady and Amy Baird to own and operate the location in Southern Austin.

Owners Amy and Brady Baird have a wealth of talent. Prior to joining Premier, the Bairds owned their own swimming pool service and maintenance company and together they boast over 20 years of landscape design, build and maintenance and Brady has spent 30 years in the residential service industry. "We have owned and operated several successful companies over the past 20 years, but never have we had the support of an accomplished, national brand like Premier Pools & Spas to ensure we are able to deliver the best service and products available.” Brady stated.

Today, more than 50,000 pools built and over 40 locations, Premier Pools & Spas has expanded their ambitions worldwide. “Every month we are receiving numerous requests from pool builders that are watching our growth and want to become a part of Premier Pools & Spas as a franchisee. We have a comprehensive and thorough selection process to find the right fit for our team.” Porter said. “Brady and Amy embody our mission statement and brand, we welcome them into the Premier Pools & Spas family with the utmost excitement.” The excitement is mutual as the Bairds stated, “After meeting the Premier Pools & Spas team, we knew we had made the best decision for our family’s future. We are excited to build dreams and create smiles with the largest and fastest growing pool company in the country.”

The selection process for new franchisees consists of a comprehensive background check and several inquiries to local vendors and distributors, as well as previous customer and personal references. For more information on how to become a Premier Pools & Spas' franchisee, please visit: http://premierpoolsandspas.com/why-choose-us/become-a-franchisee/ or call Brian Porter, Vice President of Premier Pools & Spas, at (916) 220-2194.

