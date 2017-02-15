ICMCP National Conference Set to Host "The ICMCP Voice"

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) Second Annual National Conference, “The Diversity Gap: From Obstacles to Opportunities” has added another reason to attend this prestigious event. The ICMCP Voice joins the first-ever Cybersecurity Minority of the Year Awards elevating the national dialogue on attracting and developing minority cybersecurity practitioners.

The ICMCP Voice competition, to be held at the Washington Plaza Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, March 14, during the National Conference, will provide a venue for chosen ICMCP members to compete for one-on-one interviews with Hiring Managers from one of three sponsoring companies.

Participant Criteria

1. Must be a member of ICMCP: Not a member? Click here to join!

2. Must be registered for the ICMCP National Conference (March 15-16 at the Washington Plaza): NOT registered? Click here to register!

3. Must be present on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Process for Applying

The deadline for participant applications to the ICMCP Voice is 5 pm EST on February 24, 2017. To register, go to https://conference.icmcp.org/the-voice-registration.html.

The National Conference will also launch the first-ever Cybersecurity Minority of the Year Awards in the following categories:



Minority-Owned Cybersecurity Company of the Year

Minority CISO of the Year

Minority Practitioner of the Year

Minority Educator of the Year

For award criteria and nomination forms, please visit https://icmcp.org/icmcp-awards-nomination-forms/ or contact kate.shackford(at)icmcp(dot)org for more details. The award nomination deadline has been extended to 5 PM EST on Friday, February 24, 2017.

“ICMCP is the leading voice and destination for issues related to cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals,” says Aric K. Perminter, President at ICMCP. Whether you are pursuing a new career path, exploring professional development opportunities or searching to fill cybersecurity gaps within your company, the ICMCP National Conference is the place to make it happen!”

To view the full ICMCP National Conference program, visit https://conference.icmcp.org/.

The ICMCP National Conference is sponsored by Lynx Technology Partners, Conventus Corporation, ADP, Rapid 7, Carnegie Mellon University, Earnst & Young, ISC 2, Symantec, Tenable, Cybervista, IBM, Cloud Security Alliance, Cybereason, HumanTouch, Prevalent and The Santa Fe Group.

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.