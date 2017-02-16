LLBH Named Best Private Wealth Manager Under $5B by Private Asset Management With over 12,000 SEC registered investment advisers currently in existence, we are proud to have been recognized amongst the best. Past News Releases RSS LLBH Private Wealth Management...

LLBH Private Wealth Management, LLC (“LLBH”), an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2 billion in client assets, announced today it has been named the winner of the 2017 "Best Private Wealth Manager Under $5B" by Private Asset Management (PAM), a premier industry organization providing wealth management and virtual family office services.

“With over 12,000 SEC registered investment advisers currently in existence, we are proud to have been recognized amongst the best. This award highlights our acumen, creativity, and passion,” said Bill Loftus, Founding Partner of LLBH. “Ever since we founded the business, we have strived to build a team which delivers superior service to our clients. Winning this award is a strong affirmation of our hard work and dedication to this goal and points to our continued focus on establishing ourselves as one of the industry’s leading advisory firms.”

PAM presented the award to LLBH at its annual awards dinner in New York City on Monday evening, February 13th. LLBH was also named as a finalist in two other award categories in the 2017 PAM Awards, including Best Multi-Family Office For Client Service Under $2B and Best Multi-Family Office Overall Under $2B.

About the PAM Awards:

Now in their seventh year, The Private Asset Management Awards recognize and reward investment professionals and advisors who have successfully serviced high-net-worth individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. Nominees have demonstrated consistent financial progress, year-over-year growth, excellence in client satisfaction, and innovative new services. The judging process, using a panel of industry experts, is based on a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators.

About LLBH Private Wealth Management, LLC:

LLBH Private Wealth Management is an independent Registered Investment Advisor offering a full range of wealth management and virtual family office services to discerning families across the country. From its offices in Westport, CT and Los Angeles, CA, LLBH provides its clients with sophisticated advice and highly personalized service. Through its collaborative approach, LLBH seeks to provide clarity and control for its clients, while developing and executing strategies which are designed to positively impact their financial well-being.

More information about the firm can be found at http://www.llbhpwm.com.

Contact:

Christine Smith at 203-742-5957 or csmith(at)llbhpwm(dot)com