AxioMed announced today the success of the first viscoelastic 4-level cervical case. Dr. Kingsley Chin, professor and Harvard trained surgeon, completed the procedure on Monday, Jan. 30 at Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica. The procedure was performed on a 55-year-old practicing female physician suffering from degenerative disc disease with radiculomyelopathy, as a result of degenerative cervical discs at levels C3-7. The patient failed conservative treatments prior to undergoing surgery.

Dr. Chin believes that viscoelastic disc technology will broaden the indication of cervical and lumbar treatment to include patients with abnormal alignment and motion, and will also treat patients that would classically qualify for fusion. Dr. Chin also believes that the design can be customized to treat scoliosis without fusion.

The AxioMed viscoelastic disc is a next-generation disc replacement that restores natural disc alignment and motion. The AxioMed disc is the most advanced in comparison to other disc replacement devices because its simple design and polymer core restores all natural disc characteristics such as height, lordosis, stability, and motion in the human spine. To view a side by side of disc motion vs. natural spine motion, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tq-lK5-p3sQ.

Dr. Chin, a former Bohlman fellow, said, “I can only imagine the pride Dr. Bohlman would feel with this type of innovation; he was always a proponent of anterior solutions to cervical spine disease.” Dr. Chin continued, “The AxioMed cervical disc is extremely easy to implant and has a great anatomical fit for restoring natural motion in the cervical spine.”

Jake Lubinski, president of AxioMed, was present during the procedure and added, “The simplicity and reliability of the AxioMed disc technology makes it ideal for surgeons of any level of training or technical proficiency to use the disc. Dr. Chin used very little fluoroscopy to get ideal placement, because you can actually see around the inserter and implant as it’s being implanted.”

Dr. Chin was born in Jamaica and has been doing surgery there for the last ten years. He expressed good fortune to be able to offer this technology to Jamaicans. “There is no need for expensive equipment, so doing this procedure in developing countries isn’t difficult; you can expect superior results over fusion or first generation disc replacement.” Dr. Chin believes this makes the AxioMed disc the ideal candidate for expanding medical tourism in countries like Jamaica, which is geographically advantageous for patients looking for AxioMed access while waiting for USA FDA clearance.

Founded in 2001, AxioMed began its journey of exhaustively proving the Freedom® Disc through clinical studies in the USA and Europe, research, development, and testing. In 2014, KICVentures recognized the disc’s enormous potential and acquired the company into their healthcare portfolio. AxioMed owns an exclusive viscoelastic material license on its proprietary Freedom Disc technology.