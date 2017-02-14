Author John R. Prann, Jr. Releases ‘Imperator, Deus’

Author and businessman John R. Prann, Jr. has always enjoyed history. His interest particularly lies in the history of early Christianity. He believes that understanding how the Christian faith of that era developed, growing rapidly and often painfully, splitting from the Jewish heritage, is relevant to many Christians today.

“Imperator, Deus” (published by Archway Publishing) shares the fascinating historical account of the first Christian Emperor of the Roman Empire through his numerous battlefield victories, beginning at the Milvian Bridge in October 312 AD to his death 25 years later. As he consolidates power on the battlefield, Constantine must also fight the fissures within an emerging Christian church controlled by its two Popes, from Rome and Alexandria, countless bishops and Arius, a Priest. Fissures that came to a head at the Council of Nicaea with the resulting Nicene Creed being the standard for all Christians. But as Emperor Constantine grows older and becomes a devoted father, battles erupt within his own family that led to dramatic changes.

This book is about war and faith, ancient war and faith, but both wars and religious conflicts are still here. It is also a more thorough look into the life of one of history’s most influential figures and the period he belonged to. “Many people have written about the often brutal history of the Roman Empire, I have tried to make the characters of that Empire, people,” Prann says.

“Imperator, Deus” was featured on the O'Reilly Factor on February 9, 2017. To learn more information about the author or his book, visit http://www.imperatordeus.com/.

“Imperator, Deus”

By John R. Prann, Jr.

Hardcover | 6x9in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781480837386

Softcover | 6x9in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781480837409

E-Book | 298 pages | ISBN 9781480837393

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

John R. Prann, Jr. is the former CEO of NYSE company, and has been on several boards, both private companies and public companies. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California and his graduate degree from the University of Chicago.

