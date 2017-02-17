"Marketing and Release Management for Independent Brands, Labels, and Artists"

Independent Distribution Collective is a marketing and distribution company based in San Francisco that offers customized marketing campaigns, physical and digital distribution, music licensing, and other artist or brand development services. For the past 13 years, Independent Distribution Collective (IDC) has been a powerhouse in the world of independent distribution and marketing. As of January 2017, the company has launched two new services to further help independent labels and artists to strategize, market, and distribute their releases.

IDC provides a unique and valuable service that executes a customized, full-scale Marketing Campaign for a project combining Physical and Digital Distribution with a team of PR, Social Media, and other industry marketing professionals. With an IDC Promo campaign, IDC secures international distribution while a committed marketing team works together to grow the worldwide fan base and exposure. Starting in January 2017, IDC will offer a smaller scale version of this marketing campaign called IDC Promo Base Level, a new service that is designed to create an affordable, customized marketing campaign to increase awareness and demand for Single or EP-length releases. IDC Promo Base Level builds a simple but effective marketing campaign, including the creation and distribution of an industry standard press release, a limited social media marketing strategy, and inclusion in IDC’s digital and physical distribution catalogs.

The second new service is IDC Consultation, a comprehensive program designed to help you take control of your career while developing a wide-ranging knowledge of the music industry. The service includes three one-hour scheduled meetings. Tangible assets will be provided, which may include marketing plans and strategies, development of an industry standard press release, and various important forms and documents related to career planning and business structures. As the IDC Consultation program begins, clients fill out a simple questionnaire asking about all aspects of their career, including attainable goals and plans for the future. Once completed, IDC will better understand the client's current career path and how to best guide them towards setting and achieving these goals.

In 2016, IDC executed marketing and distribution campaigns for some amazing new releases from artists including a debut solo album from Tim Hockenberry (Mickey Hart Band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, America’s Got Talent), R&B and Soul singer Cornell “C.C.” Carter, World/Latin/Reggae artist Razteria, San Francisco rocker Ray Vaughn, political singer-songwriter Pete Kronowitt, Reggae icon Rocker-T, local Bay Area artists Cure for Gravity and FloRocker, Oklahoma City rapper and producer J French, visionary composer, electronic musician and percussionist Charles Xavier, and many other incredible releases. IDC also continued their partnership with Narada Michael Walden (producer for Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin) and his Tarpan Records, including the single “Wake Up” by Jennifer Saran featuring Carlos Santana, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Narada Michael Walden.

IDC is fast out the gate with several successful releases already on track for 2017. In the first week of the new year, IDC and Dada Son Entertainment released the debut album from reggae artist Jemere Morgan, son of Grammy Winning super-group Morgan Heritage’s Gramps Morgan. The album charted at Number 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Chart upon release. Also, newly released from Anbessa Productions is the album Spellbound from Jamaican female reggae artist Kelissa, featured for 2 weeks in a row on the iTunes Reggae Page. Produced by roots revival Phenom Chronixx, Spellbound is also near the top of the iTunes charts.

Releasing March 3, 2017 is a project from long time IDC artist Amanda Abizaid. The new Walking In Twos EP, featuring the legendary Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills and Nash, Buffalo Springfield), is a benefit album providing funds for underprivileged children in the Philippines, a cause with which Amanda is personally involved. IDC has also recently engaged a large-scale marketing campaign with Three 2 Go Music Alliance, an independent record label based in Western New York state, to simultaneously release and market three albums. These include releases from pop artist J-Bella All For Nothin, singer-songwriter Omeri Day Dream’n, and Jazz/R&B group E-Life 7 Miked Up, all releasing March 24, 2017.

