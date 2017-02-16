Lamination Depot Triples Warehouse Capacity with Move to New Location

Our new warehouse not only allows us to stock more inventory for improved product availability, but also makes order processing faster and more efficient.

Laminating and binding products supplier Lamination Depot, Inc. has relocated their warehouse and office to a newly remodeled, 16,000 square foot location in Irvine, California. With over 1,000 oversized pallet locations, the new warehouse has more than three times the storage capacity of Lamination Depot’s three previous warehouses combined.

During the past year, Lamination Depot has focused on building their inventory of both supplies and equipment to better meet the needs of their customers. Additionally, they have grown their shipping and receiving staff by more than 50% in the past two years, which has allowed them to continue providing the same level of service to their growing customer base. Their new Irvine warehouse features extra-large pallet locations for expanded product accessibility and 30’ pallet racks to accommodate the storage of back-up inventory.

“After having expanded our warehouse to include additional satellite locations twice in the last two years, we realized the need for a single, consolidated warehouse that would give us room to grow,” says Paul Godfrey, Founder and President of Lamination Depot. “Our new warehouse not only allows us to stock more inventory for improved product availability, but also makes order processing faster and more efficient. We are now able to pick and pack orders faster than ever before, with improved accuracy and a wider selection of in-stock products.”

Lamination Depot's new office and warehouse is located at 1601 Alton Parkway, Suite E, Irvine, CA 92606. To learn more about Lamination Depot, visit http://www.laminationdepot.com.

About Lamination Depot

Founded in 2002, Lamination Depot sells high quality laminating and binding supplies and equipment at deeply discounted prices. By purchasing products in large quantities directly from the manufacturers and packaging supplies in inexpensive, plain, corrugated boxes, they are able to offer consumers savings of 50-70% as compared to traditional office supply stores. With a focus on superior customer service, Lamination Depot has garnered recognition from both Yahoo Shopping and the Better Business Bureau, where they currently maintain an “A+” rating for reliability. Learn more about Lamination Depot by visiting http://www.laminationdepot.com.