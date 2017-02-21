Delivering efficiency to the authorization process will enable providers to spend more time with patients and less time on administrative tasks.

MCG Health, the leading provider of evidence-based guidelines and informed care strategies, announced today an expanded partnership with Casenet®, LLC, a leading provider of population health and care management solutions. A new integration between the two healthcare innovators will enable payers to engage with their providers more efficiently while improving the overall prior authorization (PA) process.

The seamless integration between Casenet’s TruCare® platform and MCG’s Cite AutoAuth solution allows their mutual customers to manage members using MCG’s market leading evidenced-based guidelines with the advanced care coordination functionality available in the TruCare platform. This integration enables providers to enter information directly into the care planning workflow which increases efficiency and reduces duplicate data entry. The integration also allows providers to track the authorization status of previously submitted authorization requests.

In addition to having a single platform to work from, customers of MCG and Casenet who are leveraging the solution will now experience more timely authorizations that require reduced manual intervention. As a result, administrative costs related to prior authorization should decrease as staff are utilized more effectively. In addition, since providers will have access to MCG’s best-in-class evidence-based guidelines, they will enable more effective care in their facilities.

“The partnership between MCG and Casenet is an example of how forward-thinking companies can build solutions that integrate easily and bring our mutual customers greater benefit,” said Jon Shreve, President and CEO of MCG. “It is through relationships like this one between MCG and Casenet that healthcare will be more effective and efficient for everyone.”

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with MCG,” said Peter Masanotti, CEO of Casenet. “Delivering efficiency to the authorization process will enable providers to spend more time with patients and less time on administrative tasks.”

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move patients toward health. MCG’s transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information, visit http://www.mcg.com or follow MCG on Twitter at @MCG_Health.

About Casenet, LLC

Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of extensible, enterprise care management software and services solutions for commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, TPA, provider/ACO and specialty provider organizations. These solutions enable our customers to improve care coordination and the quality and delivery of care through enhanced case, disease, utilization and home and community-based services management as well as tools for total population management. Casenet supports small to very large enterprise customers that require tremendous scalability, have many lines of business, and require comprehensive configuration for each targeted member population. Casenet solutions enable organizations to meet their unique requirements and adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory dynamics, identify and target populations having unique risk characteristics and deliver specific care management programs for those members — taking the first step toward better individual health and total population health management. For more information, visit http://www.casenetllc.com.

About Hearst Health

MCG is part of the Hearst Health network, which also includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, Homecare Homebase, MedHOK, Hearst Health International, Hearst Health Ventures and the Hearst Health Innovation Lab (http://www.hearsthealth.com). The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from the Hearst Health network reaches 84 percent of discharged patients, 177 million insured individuals, 60 million home health visits, and 3.1 billion dispensed prescriptions.

