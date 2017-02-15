3dcart to Exhibit at Miami Small Business Expo

3dcart is pleased to exhibit at the Miami Small Business Expo. 3dcart is dedicated to serving the small business market with our all-in-one e-commerce solution.

3dcart will exhibit at the Miami Small Business Expo, a day-long conference and trade show, which travels throughout the country’s top cities for small business, brings together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free business critical workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with his presentation The 7 Keys to Build a 7-Figure Business in the Inspiration 2020 Showcase Theater.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans, and more.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

“Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap,” says event founder Zachary Lezberg, “but that the biggest barrier to

starting a new business is that people don’t think they can” he adds, “With the program we’ve put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day.”

“3dcart is pleased to exhibit at the Miami Small Business Expo. 3dcart is dedicated to serving the small business market with our all-in-one e-commerce solution,” states Gonzalo Gil, 3dcart CEO.

This year’s Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: Emerge Anywhere - Office Space Services; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, CT Corporation, Host.net, Niche Builders, Rand Internet Marketing, SignOnTheGo, VEDC and ZipLocal.

The Miami Small Business Expo will take place at the Miami Convention Center | Riverfront Exhibition Hall – 400 SE Second Avenue, Miami, FL 33131 from 9:00 am until 5:00pm.

3dcart will be located at Exhibitor Booth #512.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:

Alyse Abbe, 212-651-0679, alyse(at)theshowproducers(dot)com.

About 3dcart

3dcart (http://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is an All-in-One eCommerce solution for retailers to build, promote and grow their online stores. 3dcart's services include the best Technical Support in the industry, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes featuring the latest technology, order management software, blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart supports over 17,000 retailers, is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the Small Business Expo in 18 major US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company’s headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info(at)thesmallbusinessexpo(dot)com .