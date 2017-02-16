Walker Zanger's custom-designed 127,000-square-foot facility reflects the vision and ageless aesthetic of the world’s most comprehensive stone and tile company. Photo credit: Martin King Photography. We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our Global Headquarters. Our design team brought the artistry, history and originality of our brand to life with this beautiful space that symbolizes who we are...

Walker Zanger’s Global Headquarters received industry awards for the “Independent Retail Showroom – Large,” “People’s Choice” and “Overall Winner” categories of the Innovative Showroom Awards at the 2017 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. Located in the central San Fernando Valley region of LA, the new custom-designed 127,000-square-foot facility reflects the vision and ageless aesthetic of the world’s most comprehensive stone and tile company with its corporate offices, impressive new showroom, indoor slab gallery and working photo studio.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our Global Headquarters,” said Jonathan Zanger, President of Walker Zanger. “Our design team wonderfully brought the artistry, history and originality of our brand to life with this beautiful space that symbolizes who we are and serves as an innovative inspiration to the design community.”

TWEET THIS: #KBIS2017 Innovative Showroom Awards names @WalkerZanger Global HQ winner of three categories. Take a virtual tour: http://bit.ly/WZVirtual

“The spatial design and shape of the new headquarters was driven by our day-to-day functional and operational needs,” said Walker Zanger Executive Director of Facilities Design Kim Bernard. “We wanted clients to enter into a central point that became a terminus, allowing them to go directly into the showroom or have direct access to a conference room—all without disrupting the flow of traffic throughout the building.”

Working alongside LA-based design firm SRK Architects, Walker Zanger was able to transform a traditional industrial “tilt-up” building into an elevated and innovative design space that is bright, spacious and functional, while still remaining eco-friendly.

"Our team’s desire to manipulate light and space as well as Walker Zanger’s exemplary use of stone and tile create a new contemporary look which is not only beautiful, but environmentally sensitive to its surroundings," said SRK Architects Managing Principal Brian Kite.

The new facility is equipped with LED lighting and skylights throughout, electric car-charging ports, bicycle storage lockers and drought-tolerant landscaping. Its two-story lobby features a grand staircase and 20-foot-diameter, custom-designed floor medallion made from a single piece of waterjet-cut limestone. The 91,000-square-foot indoor warehouse includes an elegant “Slab Gallery,” 523-foot indoor crane, and wire-guided order-picking system that allows for narrower aisles and more room for product.

Additionally, each of the deliberate design choices elevate the building functionality. The individual staircases were carefully placed to give a sense of volume to the space, as well as circumvent traffic. Also, the employee offices are located along the exterior, allowing for work spaces to be flooded with natural light.

To learn more about Walker Zanger and its line of products, please visit walkerzanger.com.