Fletco Carpets USA is pleased to announce it is partnering with The Vure Group of Houston, Texas to continue its expansion in the U.S. Fletco Carpets, one of Denmark’s leading carpet manufacturers, launched in the U.S. in November 2016 under the leadership of Anthony Minite. Aligning with The Vure Group supports the company’s expansion efforts by bringing its award-winning commercial and residential carpet products to end users in the Southwestern marketplaces.

“The response we are receiving from end users has been overwhelming and we are thrilled to have Chris Watson and Vure Group on board,” said Minite, managing director. “Chris is a trusted colleague, who has a great reputation for design and service excellence. I have every confidence that Vure and Fletco will have tremendous success in this marketplace.”

Since 2010, The Vure Group has been a go-to source for the A&D community in Texas and the southwest. Headquartered in Houston, The Vure Group aligns itself with top manufacturers to provide its customers a wide selection of high-quality products. Founder Chris Watson adds, “We are thrilled to be introducing Fletco’s beautiful products to our customers. They’re fresh and new and it’s very exciting to be able to present them to designers. Fletco is going to be great for the design community and great for business!”

Fletco Carpets USA launched in November 2016 with strategic partners, Spartan Surfaces and Sustainable Surfaces. With the addition of The Vure Group, Fletco Carpets is now widely available throughout the U.S. To download product catalogs and order samples, please visit fletcocarpetsusa.com.

About Fletco Carpets USA:

Launched in 2016, Fletco Carpets USA is the U.S. operation for Fletco Carpets, a leading carpet manufacturer in Denmark for over 70 years. Until 1975, Fletco Carpets produced almost exclusively for the Danish market. Today, 75% of production is exported to European countries that include Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and the United States. Fletco uses 100% wind energy to run it’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant. http://www.fletcocarpetsusa.com