SiriusDecisions Sales Leadership Exchange 2017 SLE 2016 presented a great opportunity to interact and network with sales leaders and decision makers from various industry verticals. We are looking forward to an even more exciting Leadership Exchange this year.

Mindmatrix Inc., the Pittsburgh-based, leading PRM, Sales & Channel Enablement company is sponsoring and exhibiting at SiriusDecisions Sales Leadership Exchange 2017 to be held at the Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale, AZ on February 22-24, 2017.

The Sales Leadership Exchange is hosted by SiriusDecisions, the leading global B2B research and advisory firm. The Sales Leadership Exchange is an annual two day event that brings together SiriusDecision’s top analysts and the world’s most significant sales leadership.

Several Mindmatrix executives will be participating in the SiriusDecisions Sales Leadership Exchange 2017 and are looking forward to the event as an opportunity to engage with hundreds of decision makers and have a dialogue on the power of sales and channel enablement, and the unique value offered by the Mindmatrix platform.

Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix, says, “This is the second year that we will be exhibiting at the SiriusDecisions Sales Leadership Exchange. For us, SLE 2016 presented a great opportunity to interact and network with sales leaders and decision makers from various industry verticals. We are looking forward to an even more exciting Leadership Exchange this year because Mindmatrix is attending after a transformative year in 2016. We opened two new offices, more than doubled our staff, expanded our office space in Pittsburgh, and added tremendously to our client and partner base. We have also become more power-packed as a platform. We have introduced exciting new features and service lines and can’t wait to share all this with our booth visitors at the show.”

To schedule a visit with Mindmatrix at the Sales Leadership Exchange, please email sales(at)mindmatrix(dot)net or call 412-381-0230. Event attendees are encouraged to visit Mindmatrix at booth #104 during the Leadership Exchange.