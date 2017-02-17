Mobile paperless inspections in the field

The popular inspection platform enables transport organizations to inspect heavy vehicles in the field. Drivers identify hazards or faults in real time which sends a notification to managers and key stakeholders. This enables the prevention of accidents or fines from enforcement. Whip Around offers its customers the ability to control the inspection process, assets to be reported on and information framework from the top down, ensuring common inspection data is being collected whilst providing real-time notifications, reports and photos to management. Combined with the free flowing simplicity of the mobile app the software has drawn the recent attention of the U.S. transport industry in recent months.

Tim Boyle from Whip Around which has its Head Quarters in Auckland, New Zealand said that while they had specifically designed the system to ensure intuitive ease of use right the way along the chain of responsibility he was still surprised at the amount of interest it had generated within a variety of transport companies “we have line haul trucking companies loving the simplicity of our product, saving them time and money in comparison to the paper-based processes they were previously using as well as bus fleets using Whip Around to ensure they have an auditable trail for the authorities more focussed on the passenger transport sector – so it really does have wide appeal”.

Strong Market Growth

The company has concentrated its local efforts on increasing awareness and acceptance of the changing health and safety environment across the Asia Pacific region, United States and Europe. Whip Around has seen month on month customer growth of 358% since April this year and puts this down to a combination of a surge of businesses seeking out a better solution for their compliance needs and the fact that the Whip Around platform is a ‘plug and play’ solution that requires no complex set up or training.

The team at Whip Around have had unprecedented levels of interest from the Unites States where compliance and DVIR (Daily Vehicle Inspection Reports) are mandatory. “We have even been given the thumbs up by the Department of Transport who have stopped a few of our customer’s vehicles over there – so that was a real bonus” says Tim.

The solution is designed for both local and multinational transport companies. "Whip Around fits our needs exactly. Pre-trip, post trip, weekly maintenance, and other items that can be placed into a form, fit perfectly. Easy to implement and easy for our drivers, especially those who are technology phobic”.

— Walters Services Inc. Philadelphia. USA

Key features of Whip Around



Managers dashboard offering complete transparency over inspection forms, drivers and assets.

Ability to create teams within an organisation based on business unit and/or location.

Customized visibility over specific divisions of the business.

Customizable forms for different vehicles or assets and the ability to push them to the apps instantly.

Receive real time fault alerts and pictures from users in the field.

Invite external mechanics to update faults that arise.

Monitor analytics from web based dashboard.

Simple easy to use multi-platform app using intuitive UX design.

