The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) welcomes the audit findings of the Quality Assurance Council (QAC) Panel under the University Grants Committee and is delighted to learn that the Panel found good practices worthy of commendations in all the audit areas and the two audit themes – Enhancing the student learning experience and Global engagements: strategies and current developments. The Panel concluded that PolyU has an effective framework in place for Quality Enhancement (QE) that is systematically monitored, internally reviewed and externally benchmarked.

PolyU President Professor Timothy W. Tong said “PolyU puts students at the centre and strives to provide a value-added education. We are encouraged that the Panel appreciates the achievements of our graduates, based on the comments from employers and alumni, as well as employment statistics.”

To tie in with the new academic structure launched in 2012, PolyU has redesigned the undergraduate curriculum, with a view to sending forth graduates who are capable of having success in their chosen profession while ready to serve the global society. To enhance the students’ learning experience, PolyU makes innovative use of technology in learning and teaching, and provide students with fit-for-purpose learning space. The implementation of outcome-based education is mandatory and fully integrated into PolyU’s quality assurance process.

The Panel concluded that PolyU’s undergraduate curriculum is innovative, focusing on academic relevance, real-world experience, professional practice and international understanding and experience and commended PolyU for making service-learning and work-integrated education mandatory. The Panel also noted the students’ high levels of satisfaction with the development of learning spaces and the use of electronic resources.

With regards to the University’s efforts in global engagement, the Panel commended the University’s strategic focus on internationalisation in the strategic plan and the way in which teaching staff, non-academic professional support staff and students have embraced, adopted and implemented the theme within both the core and co-curriculum. The Panel said, the global engagements theme permeates the University’s thinking and operations, and PolyU’s proactive and creative approach to global engagements is working effectively.

Professor Tong welcomes the Panel’s endorsement of the University’s firm commitment, comprehensive strategies and plans to enhance the student learning experience. He said, “the University considers this quality audit an opportunity for QE. We will thoroughly consider all suggestions in the spirit of continuous quality enhancement.”