Emblation, a leading expert in the field of microwave ablation, is delighted to announce that the company was awarded the “Innovative Collaboration” award at this year’s prestigious Scottish Life Sciences Awards. Co-founders Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean were presented with the award at the 2017 annual Scottish Life Sciences dinner on Thursday 2nd February, held at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

The Innovative Collaboration award is in recognition of the impact Emblation’s patented technology has had within the field of Oncology. In collaboration with one of the world’s largest medical device organisations, Covidien (now Medtronic), Emblation designed and developed a new generation of microwave ablation systems, enabling thousands of patients every month to benefit from cancer treatment where previously, options were severely limited.

Gary Beale, Emblation CEO, commented: “It was a great honour to even be nominated amongst such notable companies, but to win this prestigious award both validates our approach and recognises the dedication of our employees and trusted advisors.

Working with a global player like Covidien has allowed us to bring a pioneering solution to a global patient population. I’m immensely proud of my team – the innovation, commitment and perseverance that was necessary to bring this product to market typifies the strength and skills of the growing Life Sciences Industry in Scotland.”

The Scottish Life Science awards highlight the success and achievements of organisations within the Scottish Life Sciences sector – a globally recognised industry which contributes more than £4.2 billion a year to the Scottish economy.

The “Innovative Collaboration” award is added to honours at the “Made in Scotland” awards (Innovator of the Year), British Engineering Excellence Awards (Highly Commended in the Small Business of the Year Category), The Clacks Awards (Award for Outstanding Performance) and a nomination for Innovation of the Year at the British Small Business Awards.

About Emblation - http://www.emblationmicrowave.com

Emblation is a global leader in microwave technology with a strong focus on medical devices. Established in the USA in 2007, the company relocated to Scotland the following year to continue research into novel microwave based medical products.

Emblation has since manufactured and launched a range of innovative microwave systems for a number of global organisations, meeting the fundamental need for compact, lightweight and portable generators for medical applications. All of Emblation’s microwave generators are built with a number of unique features – allowing for some of the safest and most advanced systems available today.

The team is led by some of the world’s foremost medical microwave experts, with a wealth of experience in the design, development and manufacture of microwave applications for a range of medical fields. Emblation is certified to EN ISO13485 standards, and is committed to providing next generation solutions for today’s medical conditions.

For further information please contact Jonathan Williamson: jonathan.williamson(at)emblation(dot)com