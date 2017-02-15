CRN Recognizes Netelligent for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Netelligent recognized four straight years as a CRN MSP500 awardee By anticipating the technology needs of our clients, our engineers design and implement the best possible hybrid solutions backed with the best services,” shares Aaron Stone, CEO and president, Netelligent Corporation.

Netelligent Corporation, a technology solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netelligent to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Netelligent provides clients with hybrid IT solutions that best fit their business needs. Through a Netelligent Innovative Session (NIS), Netelligent defines a strategic IT transformation solution for their clients and takes a neutral approach to develop customized and optimized IT solutions. Netelligent’s IaaS, DRaaS, HCS, DaaS solutions are Cisco certified. Additional certifications include, Cisco Master Unified Communications, Cisco Master Managed Services, Cylance, SimpliVity, Nimble Storage, VMware and Riverbed.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“By anticipating the technology needs of our clients, our engineers design and implement the best possible hybrid solutions backed with the best services,” shares Aaron Stone, CEO and president, Netelligent Corporation. “Our key differentiator in the MSP market is our unique ability to engage clients through an indepth investigation and analysis that strategically transforms and optimizes their business with customized hybrid IT solutions. We are pleased and honored to have this honor bestowed upon Netelligent for the fourth year in a row.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Netelligent

Netelligent Corporation is a technology solutions company. Netelligent provides companies with the basic technologies they need to run their business (phone system, servers/virtualization, disaster recovery, security, networking, and video). Our mission is to help elevate business above technology. We take a neutral approach in helping to determine what IT consumption model best benefits each client’s organization (on-premises, managed, or cloud services). Founded in 2003, Netelligent is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri and two data centers located in Denver and St. Louis. Netelligent is a Cisco Gold Partner and SOC II Certified. Additional information about Netelligent can be found on their website http://www.netelligent.com.

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.