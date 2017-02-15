Governmental and corporate attorney Kevin Greenberg has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the firm’s Philadelphia office. Mr. Greenberg is a shareholder in the firm’s Government Law & Policy, Corporate, and Real Estate practices. He is known for his successful representation of Pennsylvania elected officials and private-sector clients in the crossover between the commercial and government sectors, including casino land use and licensing disputes before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, development deals, and public-private partnerships.

“I am thrilled to join this firm, with such well-respected team of practitioners in government law and policy, as well as in corporate and securities, emerging technology, and real estate matters. This is a great fit for my expectations as a professional and for what I want to accomplish for my clients and a platform that will allow me to continue to find opportunities that benefit the people of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth,” Mr. Greenberg said. “Greenberg Traurig has a world-class government law team and I look forward to adding some more Pennsylvania flavor to the mix.”

In addition to his work with and in connection with governments, at Greenberg Traurig, Mr. Greenberg’s practice will also focus on corporate & securities, real estate, and emerging companies.

He was previously a shareholder at Flaster/Greenberg, PC since 2007. From 2004 to 2007, Mr. Greenberg served as a lawyer for the City of Philadelphia, rising to become a Chief Deputy City Solicitor, and before that he was General Counsel and Director of Government Affairs for a provider of cloud-based healthcare management and care coordination software.

“Kevin has a passion for serving others and has always been a highly regarded community leader and a first-rate lawyer. We are thrilled to add him to our roster in the Philadelphia office,” said Michael L. Lehr, Regional Operating Shareholder and Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Philadelphia office.

Beyond his legal work, Mr. Greenberg is active in the community in a wide range of business and charitable endeavors, including service as a Director of the Philadelphia Diversity Law Group, and as a Member of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Small Business Board and Legislation Committee. Mr. Greenberg was honored to be appointed to the transition committees for Governor Tom Wolf, President Barack Obama, Mayor John Street, and Governor Ed Rendell and has previously served as a director and audit committee chair for the Philadelphia Commercial Development Corporation, as President and Director of the Fairmount Civic Association, and as a member of the Philadelphia Wireless Executive Committee.

Mr. Greenberg received a J.D., cum laude, in 1998 from the University of Pennsylvania Law School where he was senior editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. He was a Law Clerk for the Hon. Robert S. Gawthrop, III, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from 1998 to 1999. In 1993, he received a B.A., cum laude, in astronomy and history from Williams College. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and before two federal courts.

