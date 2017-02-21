GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Named to 2017 Global 100 Outsourcing List

“We are honored to be named once again to the global top 100 outsourcing companies,” said Nitin Thakor, President and CEO of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

For the second consecutive year, IAOP® has announced the selection of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. to its Global 100 Outsourcing List, an annual listing of the world’s best outsourcing service providers. GeBBS, an industry leader in healthcare revenue cycle optimization outsourcing solutions, was judged in five main categories: size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) to earn this recognition.

“We are honored to be named once again to the global top 100 outsourcing companies,” said Nitin Thakor, President and CEO of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. “We are grateful to all our clients for the opportunity to partner with them. Our over 4,000 staff members are committed to their success.”

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers. These lists are based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a leading global software-enabled provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and health information management (HIM) solutions, headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA with global delivery centers. The company’s in-depth healthcare industry expertise enables it to provide end-to-end solutions to successfully resolve clients’ billing challenges, while embracing their overall business operations. GeBBS delivers a world-class infrastructure of proprietary workflow software, robust processes, and highly skilled professionals. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com.

