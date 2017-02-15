New Parkinson’s & Movement Disorders Program Launches

Silverado today announces an innovative program specifically designed to provide quality of life to people with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. Available in Houston and Chicago, the specialized program was designed based on the latest Parkinson’s research combined with Silverado’s 20 years of experience serving people with movement disorders, which historically has affected about 15 percent of its residents.

“Silverado’s ability to tailor programming for people with movement disorders will make a dramatic impact on lives as conditions such as Parkinson’s disease continue to affect a growing number of individuals,” shares Silverado President, CEO and Chairman Loren Shook. “Our communities combine world-class clinical care with social programs and a focus on brain health, resulting in the best clinical outcomes in our industry. This has created an optimal environment for serving people with movement disorders.”

The new program builds on Silverado’s Nexus program for people with early-stage memory impairment based on six areas of research showing that there may be ways to slow the progression of cognitive decline. In addition, the Parkinson’s & Movement Disorders Program includes physical, speech, and occupational therapies; support from a dedicated restorative aide and specially trained staff who have completed curriculum from the National Parkinson’s Foundation; medication management to ensure medication on time, which is critical to prevent motor fluctuations; Silverado’s award-winning fall reduction program; resident support groups led by masters-level social workers; and the concept of “dignity with risk”, a commitment to respecting each individual’s freedom of choice and autonomy.

The program is focused on the needs of those with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, such as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Silverado’s clinical team led development of the evidence-based program. In addition, they leveraged the company’s long-term research affiliations with top universities, including Baylor College of Medicine and Rush University, resulting in the opportunity to collaborate in this new specialization. Furthermore, Silverado intends to expand the program into additional markets later this year.

Families and professionals interested in learning more about the program can call Silverado Orchard Park at 847-583-9800 in Chicago or Silverado Cypresswood at 281-955-0880 in Houston. More information is also available at silverado.com/movementdisorders.

Silverado was founded in 1996 with the goal of enriching the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline. Establishing this mindset as the foundation allows Silverado to operate in a way that provides clients, residents and patients with utmost dignity, respect and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally recognized provider of home care, memory care assisted living and hospice services. With 52 locations, the company delivers world-class care across Arizona, California, Illinois, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. Learn more at silveradocare.com or call (866) 522-8125.

