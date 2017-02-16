ShipStation Launches Integration With DHL in the UK

Our UK customers are very important, and we look forward to helping them even more with their order shipping and fulfillment. Past News Releases RSS ShipStation Announces Integration...

Today ShipStation, the leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, announced an integration with DHL in the UK. UK-based retailers and e-commerce companies will now be able to ship to customers in-country and around the world, using ShipStation’s best-in-class software and DHL’s delivery service.

The UK e-commerce market is one of the top markets for online retailing. According to http://ecommercenews.eu/, the UK online retail industry is expected to grow by 10.5 percent this year to reach 173.7 billion euros.

ShipStation’s presence in the UK is also growing. With the integration of DHL, ShipStation’s UK customers will have access to the following DHL features:

· Labels printed using negotiated DHL rates within ShipStation

· Free electronic signature on every package

· Carrier insurance

· Automatically-generated customs documentation

· Discounts for multi-package shipping

· Third-party billing for shipping charges

In addition, ShipStation customers will be able to utilize industry-leading shipping features including consolidation of orders from multiple sales channels and marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay; automation features allowing sellers to choose the least expensive shipping option based on type of product, weight, and geography; and the ability to batch print thousands of labels at once, even wirelessly, from a large variety of thermal or desktop (inkjet or laser) printers, from a Mac, PC, or mobile device, along with many other features.

“This partnership with DHL continues to expand our breadth of offerings in the UK,” says ShipStation’s VP of Marketing Robert Gilbreath. “Our UK customers are very important, and we look forward to helping them even more with their order shipping and fulfillment.”

About ShipStation

ShipStation is the leading web-based shipping solution that helps e-commerce retailers import, organize, process, package, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations of any e-commerce web-based solution with over 100 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services. Integrated selling channel partners include notable companies like eBay, Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, WooCommerce, and Squarespace; along with carriers such as USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features such as automated order importing, custom hierarchical rules, product profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its customers to complete their orders, wherever they sell, and however they ship. ShipStation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit http://www.shipstation.com.

About DHL

DHL is present in over 220 countries and territories across the globe, making it the most international company in the world. With a workforce exceeding 340,000 employees, we provide solutions for an almost infinite number of logistics needs.

DHL is part of the world’s leading postal and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group, and encompasses the business units DHL Express, DHL Parcel, DHL eCommerce, DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Freight and DHL Supply Chain.

For more information on DHL in the UK, please visit http://www.dhl.co.uk/en.html