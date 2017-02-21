Smolin Lupin to Launch Campaign Promoting Firm’s Rising Stars

Smolin Lupin CPAs as featured in #IamSmolin The campaign will not only put a face to the members of the firm, but also position each CPA being profiled to develop their own relationships in the industry in which they focus.

Smolin Lupin has just announced plans to launch an #IamSmolin campaign, highlighting eight of the firm’s younger CPAs who’ve shown a strong interest in business development. Through in-depth personal profiles on each of the eight participants, the campaign is designed to create a personal, human touch to educate Smolin clients and prospects about who they’re doing business with—now or in the future.

“The purpose of the campaign is to promote the ‘young guns’ of the firm in order to attract a younger, entrepreneurial type of client base and establish new relationships that produce referrals,” said Alison McKillop, Smolin senior marketing associate. “The campaign will not only put a face to the members of the firm, but also position each CPA being profiled to develop their own relationships in the industry in which they focus,” she added.

Running from Feb. through June, 2017, the campaign, created by The DSM Group, will include personal landing pages, video content, billboards and a social media hashtag campaign, #IamSmolin. In addition, highlighted participants will host scheduled Twitter chats with users of this social media platform.

